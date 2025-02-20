02/20/2025



Updated at 9:27 p.m.





The Judge of the National Court Juan Manuel Clemente Fernández-Prieto has given “full credibility” to the story that the player of the Jennifer Hermoso team offered during the trial about what happened on the podium of the final of the World Cup in Sidney, in August 2023 . In the mouth she did not want when the medals were delivered. He has believed, because there was no proof of contrary, that he later, as coach Jorge Vilda, the former director of the Albert Luque team and the former Mercketing That behavior. They are already accredited, but with very different consequences.

On the one hand, to “duly proven” that the kiss was not consented that it means that Luis Rubiales is guilty of a crime of sexual aggression. The judge has sentenced him to 18 months of fine equivalent to 10,800 euros and will have to compensate the player with another 3,000 euros for moral damages. In addition, more than 200 meters from it must be maintained for a year.

But on the other hand, the story of the insistence is proven but it remains only in that. For the judge, neither in the words of beautiful nor in those of the witnesses there are the elements that would make that pressure in the costumes, the bus, the plane and the trip to Ibiza a crime of coercion. Rubiales, Vilda, Luque and Rivera are thus acquitted since “no act of violence or intimidation is described by any of the defendants or third parties” about it.

The sentence was notified this Thursday and arrived in record time, because today a fair week that ended the trial and these deadlines, at the National Court, they leave the tonic. The Prosecutor’s Office, who asked for a year in jail for Rubiales for the kiss and another year and a half for him and others for the coercion, has not yet decided if he will resort. The defense of the former president of the RFEF, on the other hand, has announced since it will appeal.









The next stop, thus, is the Criminal Chamber of the National Court, but in the meantime, the criminal reproach for Luis Rubiales arrives for that behavior in Sydney that cost him the presidency of the Federation now, he has disabled. His defense requested in the final allegation to distinguish between the morally reproachable and the criminally punishable. With this sentence, Rubiales already has both.

The consent

The sentence says that “it has been fully proven” that on August 20, 2023, on the podium of the final, Rubiales “held the player’s head with both hands and in a surprising way and without consent or acceptance of the player gave him A kiss on the lips », which constitutes sexual aggression.

«It must be evident that Jenni Hermosos this judge attributes full credibility, by not stating or reason why she had to miss the truth in the narration of the facts with the exclusive purpose of harming the accused, with whom she maintained For a long time a good relationship, ”he says.

Throughout 36 pages, the magistrate is dismantling the defense of Rubiales, who argued that the kiss did not contain libidinous mood and was an expression of effusivity, of love and even comfort because a beautiful penalty had failed in the final. “This action of kissing the mouth to women has a clear sexual connotation, and it is not the normal way to greet the people with whom an affectivity relationship is not maintained,” says the judge.

He looks at how beautiful he declared that “he never kisses on the lips to the people with whom he does not have a special relationship”, but also that she was the only player that Rubiales received on the podium in that way. It is a “change of treatment,” he says, “that it can hardly be justified, as he intends, by the mere fact” of failing a penalty. They had just won the World Cup, he remembers, “nothing had to comfort.”

In his opinion, in addition, that Rubiales first said that he proposed a “piquito” and then, expert through, to speak of “kiss”, it is a contradiction.

His joy “does not tarnish” the absence of consent

It also refers to the cliché of the good victim that the lieutenant prosecutor Marta Durántez approached at the end of the trial with a plea that questioned that the beautiful version could be committed to celebrate the title after the kiss. “It cannot be ignored that the sexual aggression of what is the object has the intensity it has and lacks virtuality to annul the joy in women of the success that you just achieved and wants to celebrate,” the judge reasons, convinced that ” Do not tarnish »the fact that the kiss was not consented.

However, he understands that it is a sexual aggression that “being always reproachable, is framing within those of lower intensity” because there are no other elements such as violence and because Rubiales, “even being president of the RFEF, its condition, nor of a relationship of superiority with respect to the victim ».

Therefore, he imposes a fine and not jail and therefore, he reduces the compensation that he intended beautiful from 50,000 to 3,000 euros: «The damage caused by a kiss that the moral damage caused by infinitely more infinite aggressions can be valued of more economic value Serious »that daily compensates with less.