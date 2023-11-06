Building of the City of Justice of Zaragoza, in an archive image. Europa Press

A judge has settled the croquette case. In November 2022, Marta, a woman lawyer by profession, was arrested in Zaragoza accused of having introduced some psychotropic substance into this food to poison her ex-husband, Juan Carlos. A year later, a magistrate has closed this matter because the recording of the security cameras of the bar where they were left is very defective and because of the “intense activity” that the supposedly poisoned man carried out the morning he should have been there. convalescent. “The images are comparable to those seen on television receivers in the first broadcasts of the 1950s,” the judge writes in the advance order. for him Herald of Aragon.

According to the investigation, the ex-couple had met one day at the end of August in a bar in the Torrero neighborhood to discuss matters related to their divorce, which until then had been amicable. It was approaching dinner time, so the woman ordered a couple of croquettes. At first, he wasn’t going to eat because he had already eaten something before the appointment, but he ended up eating one. The conversation went normally and they agreed on issues regarding visits to the couple’s minor children, as well as financial matters. Around eleven at night, they left the premises, after exchanging some Whatsapp messages to leave in writing some of the agreements they had reached. She accompanied him to the entrance to his house and they said goodbye. Along the way, several economic transactions worth 27,000 euros were made. Of them, 15,000 correspond to an income that was made to a daughter of both. The next day, the man went to a police station and reported that he did not remember anything since he left the bar and that he suspected that he had been drugged.

After almost three months of investigation, the police arrested the woman after concluding that the images from the hotel establishment’s camera show how she manipulates the croquette when he gets up to get a drink. In addition, investigators had a medical report provided by the alleged victim that determined that there were traces of alcohol and benzodiazepine in her urine. The complainant also said that the croquette tasted “not bad, the following.” Given this statement, the judge questioned him about why he continued consuming her then, if she was so bad. To which he replied that he doesn’t like leaving food on the plate.

In his filing order, the judge discredits the key piece of the investigation, the recording, for not being original, not having sufficient quality and being too short. “Of the almost hour in which the complainant and the accused were in the bar, permanently recorded from various angles, only a fragment of 29 seconds, another of 50 and a third of 25 was provided. One minute and forty-four seconds in total,” the court document reads. The magistrate criticizes that the quality is so bad that her hands look like “stumps”, that the objects on the table are “simple stains” and that they are identified because those involved have admitted it themselves. The fragment contributed to the case was recorded with a police cell phone directly from the bar’s camera screen.

The magistrate relies on forensic reports, which specify that, for there to be poisoning like the one the man refers to, the kibble should have been full of psychotropic drugs. Doctors emphasize that the safety of this type of medication is very high and it is not easy to reach a high level of intoxication.

The order also indicates that, having lost control of her actions just a few hours before, the morning of the complaint the alleged victim had frenetic activity. At eight thirty he was already awake and sent an email to his wife. During that morning he went to four different places to end up at noon at the Miguel Servet hospital, where he had the tests done. The coroner on behalf of the complainant assured that the introduction of the medication could have been done through “an injection.” During the investigation, the man was even given a test that measures sincerity and in his case it provided a result of 10% truthfulness in what he said.