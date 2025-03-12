03/12/2025



Updated at 13: 11h.





A Court of Madrid has filed Hazteoir’s complaint against Lalachus, David Broncano and the president of RTVE, José Pablo López, for allegedly offending Christianity during the retransmission of the bells, when the humorist took an image of the heifer of the ‘Grand Prix’ characterized as the Virgin.

The presenter of the TVE bells with David Broncano wanted to honor the famous Ramón García program with a montage that raised a great controversy and even reached the courts.

“It is evident for any spectator that we are facing a mockery of the classic image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, having replaced the face of Christ with that of an animal with a clear eagerness of mockery and clerk,” he denounced to be heard in his writing.

The judge, on the other hand, has filed the complaint when considering that the context in which this action occurred, in an entertainment space and detached from any religious practice, was not addressed to the faithful of a confession, but to a general public. In addition, it emphasizes that the program is characterized by a para -artic and satirical treatment of the moment.









Make you hear has already announced that he will resort to the Provincial Court. “It becomes more evident that the defense of Christian feelings deserves a strong defense and more with the persecution that Christians are suffering in Syria,” the organization said.

