The gas explosion on 20 January in Toledo Street, in the center of Madrid, which left four dead and ten injured, has been “fortuitous”, according to the car, to which EL PAÍS has had access. This is the main conclusion that Judge Belén Verdyguer has reached after collecting numerous documentation for more than a month. “After carrying out the necessary investigation procedures to clarify the facts,” argues the magistrate in a brief two-page document, “it is concluded that the etiology of the explosion was accidental, without any other different causality having been established. the explosion having been caused by a natural gas leak, which developed slowly, continuously and for a long time ”. This circumstance explains that the references to the smell of gas were discontinuous throughout the morning, “not generating an alarm among the residents of the building until moments before the explosion.” Against this resolution there is an appeal.

The gas leak, according to the police report, was located between the first boiler of the building and the supply connection, “the possible irregularities or not of the installation having not influenced the cause of the explosion.” In fact, the scientific police conclude that the event was accidental due “to the disconnection of the natural gas supply pipe from the connection tap due to a movement of the ground.” The judge also rules out that the possible manipulation carried out by the priest and the electrician – both died – had an influence on the explosion. What happened then? “It was enough an electric spark like those that are produced in the act of activating a light switch, when starting an appliance, or in the presence of an open flame.”

PHOTO GALLERY: The explosion in a building in the center of Madrid

The strong explosion partially destroyed the seven-story building located just a 10-minute walk from the Puerta del Sol in the capital. The events occurred shortly before three in the afternoon on January 20. The affected place is located in the Centro district, very close to the Puerta de Toledo and next to the Virgen de la Paloma church and the La Salle-La Paloma concerted school. In the vicinity there is also a nursing home, Los Nogales La Paloma, where the event was initially located by mistake. One of the deceased, David Santos Muñoz, was a 35-year-old electrician, a parishioner who came to the building “to help out” after a call from his friend, the 36-year-old priest Rubén Pérez.

The priest and the maintenance technician passed away. The explosion also claimed the lives of two people who were passing on the street at that time. Javier Gandía, 45, a bricklayer who worked in the building across the street and a neighbor of La Puebla de Almoradiel, a town of 5,000 residents of Toledo. The fourth and last deceased was Stefko Ivanov Korcev, a citizen of Bulgarian origin, who was also in Toledo Street number 98, had just asked him for a minimum living income and was speaking at that time by phone with his partner. A day later he would have turned 47 years old.