The head of court number 9 of Valencia has decreed the provisional dismissal of the case opened for the fire of the building in the Campanar neighborhood, in Valencia, in which 10 people died on February 22.

As reported by the Prosecutor's Office, the decision has been adopted after the Valencia Judicial Police Brigade of the National Police Corps has informed the court that the first investigations allow us to rule out the criminal or delinquent origin of the fire. According to sources from the public prosecutor's office, “in view of said information”, the judge has provisionally agreed to dismiss the proceedings, despite the fact that the police investigations and analyzes have not yet been concluded, given that the specific origin has not been determined. of the fire.

In his resolution, which can be appealed, the judge maintains that ruling out the existence of a crime at the origin of the fire means that “this fire occurred for reasons unrelated to the crime” and, therefore, “there are no indications to be able to conclude that there is someone criminally responsible for this fire.” “The final causes, within the scope of civil liability, if the cause occurs or is finally determined as a fortuitous event, will have to be promptly resolved outside this scope of criminal jurisdiction,” he adds.

The judge points out that he received the report from the fire investigation group of the scientific police on March 6, which indicated that “with the current data, criminal or delinquent etiology can be ruled out” and maintains that the investigation continues. investigation to “reveal the origin and causes of the fire.” Furthermore, he also lifts the secrecy of the summary that he dictated on the first day “given the great repercussion that this sad event had caused in society and in this way to remain cautious.” In his order, the judge explains that he opts for the dismissal in the absence of evidence of a crime and not being able to maintain the procedure solely as a civil case.

The investigating court has authorized, in the same order, the access of the insurance companies to the damaged property with police supervision in order to allow the appropriate steps to be taken to compensate the injured parties by not interfering with the police investigations.

The first hypotheses pointed to a short circuit in an awning on the façade as the origin of the fire, in a house where, at that time, there was no one, so a fortuitous event seemed to be the most probable cause. However, during the days after the fire, the construction and materials of the façade of a building were questioned, which according to the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, had the license and the file in order. The Valencia Fire Chief, Enrique Chisbert, also came out, defending the actions of his colleagues and ensuring that the strategy of, on the highest floors, recommending that neighbors not leave their homes was the one established by the protocol. “They are the safest place if the building guarantees sectorization conditions, while we can extinguish the fire,” said the Fire Chief. “We follow the usual protocol. For homes that are in danger, if they get into the stairwell to evacuate in a building with smoke, what we always recommend is that [los vecinos] they stay in their homes. If there are sectorization conditions, it is the best. The opposite can be a disorderly evacuation that can cause multiple victims,” he maintained.

