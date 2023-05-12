The Investigating Court number 4 of Valencia has filed the open case against the general director of Language Policy of the Generalitat Valenciana, Rubén Trenzano, whom the PP accused of prevarication and embezzlement for the subsidies granted to the businessman Francis Puig, brother of the president of the Consell, Ximo Puig, and the Adell Bover brothers, former partners.

In an order dated May 10, the judge responded to the request of his lawyer who considered that Trenzano had not engaged in any criminal conduct and that it had not been proven that the requirements for granting the subsidies had not been met. In the letter, the instructor states that there is insufficient evidence to support the accusation. In other words, the aid was granted legally.

Trenzano was already acquitted in 2021 of another lawsuit filed by the PP in which he was accused of alleged documentary falsification for assuring, in a letter, that public aid for the promotion of Valencian granted to two Francis Puig companies was audited. According to the PP, this control did not exist. According to that sentence, the testimonies provided during the trial maintain that “the administrative verification of the granting of the subsidy was carried out in each of its phases (application, justification and payment) and the material verification was carried out in the justification process in the that in addition to the corresponding documentation, the hard drive was provided”.

The PP filed the complaint in 2019. In this investigation time, the judge has not called Trenzano to testify, who has been charged during these years. The investigation has been concluded, except for the procedures agreed to so far, among which was not the declaration of the director general. : “Continuing the investigation having him investigated would be as much as applying the bench penalty,” appeals the judge.

Thus, the court considers that the regional administration did not commit any crime in granting the subsidies and that the procedure complied with the law.

The part that the judge keeps open, for the moment, is the one referring to the receipt of these aids. The instructor thus highlights that the pending proceedings are aimed at determining whether there was a crime of subsidy fraud by those investigated or a possible false documentation in the actions of Francis Puig or the Adell Bover brothers, “crimes in which Trenzano would not have any participation, since the complaint was directed against him in his capacity as director of Language Policy for an alleged lack of control in his concession, of which there is no indication whatsoever”, he sentences.

During the investigation, the court has received a report from the Civil Guard in which the agents warned: “It will not be a standard report, with conclusions.” “As a summary, several irregularities have been found that may be due to human or computer errors in mechanization and another could be treated in bad faith,” the report also pointed out that, in any case, they did not decide which ones can be included in each of the indicated typologies. In the absence of specific conclusions, the head of the court demanded from the Governments of Catalonia and the Valencian Community information on the subsidies received by the companies in which Francis Puig works and of which he is a shareholder, along with other partners.

The judge already has the report from the Generalitat of Catalonia, whose system for monitoring the granting of subsidies is far from that implemented in the Generalitat Valenciana. Thus, that of Catalonia has already pointed out that the function of the Intervention of that autonomous administration focuses on a “documentary control aimed at verifying compliance with the applicable regulatory provisions and compliance with the object and purpose” and that it is not required ” the provision of invoices as a means of justification”, as the Generalitat Valenciana does. “The documents carried are presumed to be valid and there is no record that during the administrative process there were any indications of falsehoods or any other similar irregularity,” concludes the Intervention of the Catalan Generalitat.

Now it is necessary for the Valencian regional administration to provide its report to determine if there were irregularities in the granting of these aids, between 2015 and 2018, and if there was fraud that exceeded 120,000 euros, an amount from which it is considered a crime of subsidies .