Indra logo at the company’s headquarters in Madrid.

Judge Manuel García Castellón has filed for Indra the part of the Punic case followed by alleged payments to finance the PP of Madrid in which the alleged diversion of funds from the Information Technology and Communication Agency of the Madrid Community through that company is investigated. This is agreed in an order by the magistrate of the National High Court when “it has not resulted in the existence of a serious breach of the duties of control, surveillance or supervision by the entity regarding the actions of its employees” in relation to the facts investigated, allegedly committed between 2008 and 2013.

Indra had requested the dismissal on the understanding that, once all the necessary and pertinent procedures had been carried out, it had been proven that the conduct allegedly carried out by some of its professionals cannot be attributed to the legal entity as a whole, in addition to the fact that the company had with an effectively implemented regulatory compliance model.

For its part, the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office had opposed the request for dismissal, arguing that it was not the appropriate procedural moment, given that there are still important and pertinent steps to be taken. In his order, Judge García Castellón considers that it is not appropriate to carry out the procedures requested by the Public Ministry and understands that the investigation of this piece is “already exhausted”, as the Fourth Section of the Chamber of the Penalty of the Hearing in a car dated February 17.

The instructor points out in his resolution that the documentation provided so far shows that the technology firm had an effective prevention and compliance system in place at the time the investigated events occurred. And it considers that the documentation provided makes it possible to verify that the regulatory prevention mechanisms implemented in the company made it possible to locate, identify and eradicate those responsible for the apparently criminal acts. It also explains that in this case “Indra’s response to the apparently criminal acts was forceful, as can be seen from the documentation presented, carrying out a detailed analysis of the causes that motivated the actions of the alleged perpetrators, and proceeding to their dismissal”.

In this sense, the instructor highlights the collaborative attitude followed by the company and the actions carried out in order to identify and recognize the crime against public finances. And it concludes that the study and assessment of the evidence provided shows the existence of behaviors attributable to certain natural persons, former employees of the entity, who despite the existing measures in the corporation and bypassing the implanted prevention mechanisms, could have committed a crime.

The judge already filed in January 2020 the case against the former president of Indra Javier Monzón in relation to alleged payments by the company to finance the PP in Madrid, considering that there was no indication that he was aware of them or intervened in them. In his statement before the judge, in October 2019, Monzón dissociated himself from these alleged payments and said that he was in charge of the company’s global strategy, not of these types of contracts.