03/05/2025



Updated at 2:34 p.m.





The instructor magistrate Angel Luis Hurtado The extension for six months of the judicial investigation of the case that is followed against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, and the provincial prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, has agreed on Wednesday, Pilar Rodríguez, a deadline that will be computed from next March 24.

The car indicates that, according to the doctrine of the Chamber, the first term to conclude the investigation in these previous proceedings, which were initiated by order of October 30, 2024, would be extended until October 29, 2025, without the need for any extension.

But he adds that the caution of the different parties is understandable, which are referred to the date of initiation of the previous proceedings in the Court of Instruction No. 28 of Madrid, on April 1, 2024, or the date of registration in this Supreme Court of the complaint made by the Foundation forum Freedom and Alternative, on March 24, 2024, despite the fact that at that time it was not given. Let this date be takensuch as the start of the research computation.

The judge recalls that the article 324 of the Criminal Procedure Law It contemplates the possibility of agreeing successive extensions to the initial one year if it is not foreseeable to end in that year the investigation, which understands what happens in the case.









«Indeed, in the case, despite being stated that, during the practice of the diligence of entry and registration carried out on October 30, 2024 in the investigation of the investigated, Álvaro García Ortiz, there was a total collaboration, the proceedings practiced have put relief that has been non -existent in order to clarify the facts, because, having made the information that could be found in its different devices disappear, it by one Technological research of no little complexitythat, even, it makes necessary, for now, at the moment when the progress of the cause is, to have to be waiting for the result of rogatory commissions sent to Ireland, whose response is predictable that it does not arrive prior to the next March 24, 2025, and that, even, as a result of what they contribute, it could be necessary to practice some other investigation diligence, ”says the order.