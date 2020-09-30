Borja Fernandez’s lawyers have received in the last hours a communication from the judge handling the Oikos case exonerating him of any connection in the alleged crime under investigation. The former soccer player’s lawyers asked the judge a month and a half ago for a resolution on his case, a provisional dismissal of the proceedings and he ordered a specific investigation into the Galician’s involvement that has ended in his complete exoneration of the case, and is now out of the investigations, as the former player himself defended in the interview a few months ago in AS.

It must be explained that the provisional dismissal is due to the fact that the case is not closed, that is why it cannot be definitive, but Borja Fernández will no longer appear as investigated, so, among other things, he will be able to start working at Real Valladolid as it was his idea the day he retired.

The Oikos case exploded on May 28, 2019 when National Police agents broke into Borja Fernández’s home in Valladolid and took him handcuffed to the police station to transfer him to the Huesca court, after passing through Madrid, which was investigating the case. Along with him, Raúl Bravo and Carlos Aranda, main leaders of the alleged plot to buy parties, were also arrested. Almost a year and a half later, the judge does not find a single piece of evidence to bring the former player of Real Madrid, Deportivo, Getafe and Real Valladolid to trial, beyond the indications of the National Police. Before this communication of exculpation, the investigating judge of the Spanish Football Federation had already proposed the dismissal of the case in the investigation carried out by the Federation.