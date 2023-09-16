There is already a specific figure. New York Judge Loretta Preska has handed down a ruling in the lawsuit against Argentina for the nationalization of YPF in 2012, when its controlling shareholder was Repsol. The Government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, with Axel Kicillof as economic manager, expropriated 51% of the company’s capital, the bulk of the Spanish oil company’s participation, but failed to fulfill its obligation to launch an offer for the rest of the shareholders. Now, after a lawsuit from the other shareholders, the judge has determined that Argentina must pay 16,099 million dollars (about 15,080 million euros) between principal and interest.

The figure is in line with what was estimated last week, when the judge agreed with the plaintiffs in the valuation method and in the calculation of interest. Now the exact figure and its distribution in the final sentence are known, which is not signed and which Argentina plans to appeal.

Preska has ruled that Argentina must pay 14,385 million dollars to Petersen Energía, which is divided into 7,533 million in damages and 6,852 million in interest, calculated at 8% simple interest. In addition, it must pay another $1,714 million to Eton Capital: $898 million in damages and $816 million in interest. Furthermore, if Argentina does not pay, interest will continue to be generated at a rate of 5.42% per year, in this case compound interest (that is, unpaid interest in turn generates interest). Burford Capital, which funded much of the litigation in exchange for keeping most of the compensation, had said after last week’s ruling that it represented “a complete victory against Argentina.”

In a ruling handed down a few months ago, Preska agreed with the shareholders and declared that Argentina owed them compensation and that YPF had no responsibility in the expropriation. In her March decision, the judge had already ruled in favor of the litigants because she considered that the State did not offer compensation to all shareholders when it decided to nationalize the 51% of YPF shares that were in the hands of Repsol. According to YPF’s statute, if someone bought more than 15% of the company they should offer the same to everyone.

Burford Capital is a fund that is dedicated to purchasing the litigation rights of bankrupt companies to file lawsuits for large sums, a methodology similar to that used by vulture funds with debt securities. The fund sued the Argentine State after acquiring the rights to Petersen Energía Inversora and Petersen Energía, two Spanish companies from the Argentine Eskenazy family group, which had 25% of the shares of YPF.

These companies are in bankruptcy because they went into debt to buy their participation in YPF, devalued with the expropriation. Repsol lent them 1.5 billion to buy shares. The oil company foreclosed on YPF securities that it had pledged in the event of non-payment and could now end up recovering a part of the outstanding debt in bankruptcy proceedings. The fund is entitled to approximately 70% of the compensation, while the rest will go to those companies and Eton until now insolvent, since the lawsuit was filed in 2015.

Argentina is not in a position to meet the payment, with the central bank’s reserves at minimum levels and access to credit markets very limited due to its long history of non-payments.

