Police inspect the area of ​​the attack, with the body of the deceased sacristan, on January 25; and in the box, the photograph of Yassine Kanjaa.

Judge Joaquín Gadea, instructor of the National Court, has concluded his investigation on Tuesday into the attack perpetrated on January 25 against two central churches in Algeciras (Cádiz). The magistrate has concluded that the attack committed by Yassine Kanjaa, a 25-year-old Moroccan citizen who murdered the sacristan Diego Valencia with a machete and injured other people, had a “terrorist” purpose of jihadist inspiration, despite the psychiatric problems he suffers. Moreover, based on police reports, Gadea frames the crime within a dynamic of terrorist actions against Christian targets registered in Europe in recent years.

The judge thus puts a point and aside in a convoluted instruction, which walks on the fine wire that delimits the crime of terrorism. From the beginning, Yassine Kanjaa’s mental problems came to light, so the questions were quickly put on the table: Is the attack directed by her jihadist affinities with the aim of disturbing public peace? Or is it the product of her psychic alterations? In fact, when resolving an appeal, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court itself expressed its doubts about the terrorist nature of the crime, since “psychotic illnesses” could influence when it comes to qualifying (or not) the facts as a crime. jihadist attack.

However, according to an order issued this Tuesday, the examining magistrate considers that the first scenario prevails and that the attack is the result of an express radicalization process, which the alleged terrorist experienced “during the weeks prior to the criminal action.” Gadea insists that “the psychic alterations that [Kanjaa] could suffer” would not affect “the classification of the facts as terrorists”, but simply the “extent of guilt” of the defendant in the event that he is convicted. In other words, complete, incomplete or mitigating defenses could be applied.

To reach this conclusion, the judge reviews the battery of evidence collected during the investigations. It highlights how the alleged terrorist multiplied his posts on social networks during the weeks prior to the attack, disseminating mostly “radical” messages —“showing that he was undergoing an express radicalization process, because in these circumstances the radicalized person is not afraid to make public the ideology of holy war or violent jihad; even more so if he has made the determination to act ”—. The judge also reflects on a WhatsApp conversation that Kanjaa had with his mother and that reveals “the level of religiosity that he was acquiring” and that “the deadly attack he carried out was premeditated.”

In addition, to influence this thesis, the National Police provided a Europol report to link the attack in Algeciras with other “terrorist actions that had temples or people of the Christian religion as their specific objectives.” Among others, the attack on the Notre Dame de Nice church perpetrated in October 2020 is cited; the one committed in the church of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, where the priest Jacques Hamel was beheaded in 2016 when he was giving mass; or the preparations to plant a bomb in the Cathedral of Saint Paul in London, which a sympathizer of the Islamic State confessed after her arrest in 2019.

This is how Gadea summarizes it: “The Europol report concludes that the analysis of the data available on jihadist propaganda shows that the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, such as the Islamic State or Al Qaeda (in any of its affiliates), has systematically included references to targeting Christian communities and symbols, inciting their followers to attack places of worship. He also points out that some influential extremist preachers have contributed to increasing the climate of hostility against Christians, especially thanks to sermons and speeches in which Muslims appear as victims of the Christian West and its policies. These statements are consistent with the result of the analysis of the devices of the investigated [Yassine Kanjaa]”.

For all these reasons, Gadea qualifies the crime in Algeciras as a crime of terrorist murder, punishable by permanent reviewable prison, and other crimes of terrorist injuries, with sentences of up to 15 years in prison. The defense still has the possibility of appealing. What’s more, Kanjaa’s lawyers have up to now maintained that this attack cannot be classified as terrorism, due to his client’s mental problems: “We are dealing with a person who suffers from a mental disorder. [Esto implica que] He did not pursue any of the purposes that the crime of terrorism legally requires, as he did not have the capacity to discern the terrorist objective or purpose of his acts,” they stated in a letter.

The judge emphasizes that, according to the forensic reports, the detainee “presents a psychotic picture that occurs with delusions of probable schizophrenic affiliation” and, “at the time of the events, he presented an acute psychotic decompensation with a significant degree of affective and behavioral involvement that It would severely affect their volitional and intellective capacities.” Gadea ordered in April his provisional admission to a psychiatric unit attached to Penitentiary Institutions.