The former mayor of Cartagena and municipal spokesman for MC, José López, has lost, at least for now, the judicial battle that he undertook in 2019 against the mayor and non-attached councilor, Ana Belén Castejón, due to her statements about the government pact with PP and Cs, which deprived the local party of power. The Court of Instruction 5 of Cartagena has filed the complaint for alleged insults and slander presented by López after a press conference by Castejón at the local headquarters of the PSOE, who later expelled her for reaching that agreement with her back to the party.

At the ceremony, which took place on June 18, three days after the plenary session of the constitution in the City Council, Castejón said that the councilors acted “to drive out of the institution the most retrograde fascism, who encourages violence, who verbally abuses to women and to those who, in our point of view, violate any parameter that cannot be within those of us who want democratic hygiene.

López understood that the first mayor sought to cause him a “harm”, and that she did so “attacking” his dignity and honor, as well as “seriously lacking the truth.” For this reason, he requested his conviction for a crime of serious verbal insults and a crime of slander.

In the sentence, against which there is an appeal, the judge concludes that, in view of the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, “the facts do not have the character of a crime.” And it explains that “at the press conference, the defendant did not address the complainant, did not state to whom said words were addressed, and did not personify, by title or by name, the recipient of said expressions.” And he adds that although “it can be considered that, since the complainant was the former most excellent mayor of Cartagena, and the defendant stated that it was ‘to kick out of the institution …’, he was unfailingly referring to him.”

“However,” the magistrate resolved, “an interpretation work would be required to consider such slanderous or insulting expressions, which blurs or dispels the elements of the aforementioned crimes.”