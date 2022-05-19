The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Totana does not consider it necessary to submit Johan SP, the confessed murderer of his 17-year-old girlfriend in Totana, to a drug test. This analysis had been requested by the lawyer Fermín Guerrero, who has assumed the defense of the young man, but the instructor rules out carrying it out, arguing that he “at no time has stated that he had consumed any type of narcotic substance.”

The 19-year-old teenager has been in prison since last February when he killed his girlfriend, Claudia, with 57 stab wounds. The young woman’s family is represented by criminal lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo Ruiz. In some videos addressed to his relatives, the young man confesses the crime and assures that the death was not the result of an outburst. “This is not sexist. I just did it because I don’t know. I have always wanted to kill someone », he remarks. “I had this in mind with her for a long time,” he remarks.