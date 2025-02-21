The judge of the National Court, Antonio Piña, has decreed prison for three detainees in an operation against drug trafficking. In the performance, which occurred last Monday, a crew of a narcolanche He died during persecution With a Civil Guard patrol, 37 kilometers south of the mouth of the Guadalquivir River.

After his appearance this Thursday before the Central Court of Instruction number 6, to which Piña has recently joined, the magistrate has agreed for the three provisional prison without bail, as reported by legal sources. In addition, they are being investigated by crimes against public health and smuggling.

The accident that caused the death of the Narcolanche crewman occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, when the Patrol Tiétar Patrol of the Civil Guard saw a narcolanche with three engines and loaded with bales. One of the occupants of the boat, which intervened 17 bales with More than 600 kilos of hashishhe entered the hospital, while two other people were arrested at the place of the incident.

During the persecution, one of the narcos fell into the water and the Civil Guard threw different media such as a life jacket, a corporal and even a buoy to save him. The man, of Moroccan nationality and 23 years, He rejected this help and also that of an agent he pushed after he launched into the sea to help him.

According to the spokesman of the Cádiz command, he finally died “for reasons that have to determine health services.” It is about second narco who dies in this month of February in Civil Guard persecutions to vessels that move drugs in Cádiz.