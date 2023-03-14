Luis Bárcenas, upon arrival at the Victoria Kent Social Integration Center (CIS), in Madrid, on December 27, 2022. alvaro garcia

The National Court has corrected the Ministry of the Interior and has ordered that Luis Bárcenas, the former PP treasurer convicted of the Gürtel case, stay in prison on weekends and holidays. María Reyes Jimeno, Penitentiary Surveillance judge, has thus cut the semi-liberty regime granted to the former popular high office, which he had enjoyed since the end of 2022, when he was transferred from the Soto del Real prison (47 kilometers from Madrid) to the Social Insertion Center (CIS) Victoria Kent, in the center of the capital. The magistrate considers that the degree of flexibility granted to the former head of finance of the conservative party is “not justified”, according to an order issued on February 20 and to which EL PAÍS has had access.

At the end of last year, Penitentiary Institutions authorized Bárcenas to leave every weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., in addition to spending weekends and holidays at his home. The agency, dependent on the Interior, took this measure after the former treasurer justified that he was going to work as an accountant for a company owned by his son Guillermo, a musician and leader of the band Taburete, and that he was listed as a volunteer in the soup kitchen run by a religious order. A situation that the Prosecutor’s Office decided to appeal.

Penitentiary Institutions agreed to apply to the former senator article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations, a rule that allows flexibility in the prison life regime of a second-degree inmate (the ordinary one, in which more than 73% of those convicted in Spain are found) to enjoy of part of the benefits of the inmates classified in the third degree or open regime. However, the judge of the National Court considers that she has granted it excessively.

The magistrate details that, in order to comply with the treatment and reinsertion programs that Bárcenas follows, “the granting of outings every weekend and holidays is not justified, nor is the granting of 48 days of leave typical of the third grade.” According to the judge, this “represents a regime completely comparable to the third degree in an open regime, so it is not appropriate to approve this point of the proposal made.” The resolution details that the former treasurer, in addition to volunteering and his reincorporation into the labor market, will also follow in the CIS the plan that tries to re-educate those convicted of economic crimes, baptized as Pideco (Intervention Program in Economic Crimes).

The proposal of the Treatment Board for Bárcenas, who has already participated in restorative justice workshops, seeks his “reincorporation into the world of work by carrying out a productive activity”; “increase their awareness of the social damage caused and encourage its repair”; “promote prosocial and supportive behaviors”; and “maintain social and family responsibility.” But, according to the judge, departures on weekdays are sufficient for this.

Bárcenas is weighed down by the sentence of 29 years and one month in prison that, in October 2020, was imposed by the Supreme Court for his involvement in the Gurtel case. Also another sentence of two years in prison for box b of the PP, issued by the National Court and which is not yet final. However, the high court established that the maximum time that the ex-treasurer must spend in prison cannot exceed 12 years, which corresponds to triple the sentence for his most serious crime, in this case, money laundering and money laundering. Public Treasury, both sentenced to four years in prison. Of those 12 years, he has already completed more than half.

As planned, the treatment board will re-analyze the Bárcenas prison classification in May. The former treasurer hopes that he will then be classified in the third degree or open regime, which will be essential to try to return to enjoying the semi-liberty regime that he had been granted up to now and which, in addition, will be key for him to request parole. According to the calculations of this newspaper, in September 2024 he will have served two thirds of his 12-year sentence, and he will be able to request it.