The judge investigating the mask scandal in the Madrid City Council, Adolfo Carretero, has maintained this Friday the consistory as a damaged party in the case. In an order to which this newspaper has had access, he rejects the petition that Luis Medina had formulated, which asked the magistrate to expel the town council from the case and cease to be a private accusation, arguing that “if they had not complained when formalizing the contracts, they couldn’t do it now.” According to the commission agent’s defense, there was no evidence that the institution had been harmed.

But the head of the Court of Instruction number 47 of Madrid points out that the consistory must have that condition “because the high commissions of those investigated were hidden from it and this concealment caused economic damage.”

In fact, the magistrate refers to the fact that the city council’s purchasing manager, Elena Collado, expressed her dissatisfaction and went so far as to affirm “feeling cheated” when the consignment of inferior quality gloves arrived at the town hall.

Adolfo Carretero thus agrees with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the city council itself, which argued that as a legal-public person with a territorial base “it cannot in any case have the status of being investigated as long as they do not apply provisions relating to the criminal liability of legal persons.

The magistrate keeps Alberto Luceño charged with aggravated fraud, false documents and money laundering, while in the case of Medina the crime of concealment of assets is also adhered to.