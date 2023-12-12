Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 16:52



Judge Juan José Escalonilla has decreed the file of the 'Neurona case' as he did not appreciate the commission of crimes in this case in which the work carried out by the Mexican consulting firm in the framework of the campaign for the April general elections was investigated. of 2019.

In an order, the head of the Court of Instruction 42 of Madrid agrees to dismiss the case three years after beginning to investigate and after receiving a final report in which it was established that the 'purple' party paid Neurona according to the price of market.

It is worth remembering that the judge agreed last September to archive the investigation he was directing against Podemos – as a legal entity – and against the co-founder of the party Juan Carlos Monedero, considering that it was not possible to attribute criminal responsibility to the political party and when verifying that there were no indications that the leader was an intermediary in the 363,000 euro contract that the party signed with Neurona for the campaign for the April 2019 general elections.