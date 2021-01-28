The councilor, spokesperson for MC in the Cartagena City Council and former mayor, José López, has been convicted for the second time in court for his behavior towards other people. The Court of Instruction 3 of the city has declared him the author of a minor crime of coercion, for having demanded a municipal official to see a file shouting and with the expressions “you are not leaving here until you show me the file, no I’m leaving here until you show me the file ». In a sentence that is dated this Tuesday, January 27, and to which THE TRUTH has agreed, the court imposes a fine of 360 euros on López, at a rate of 45 days with a daily fee of 8 euros for the attitude he had towards the chief engineer of the Infrastructure area, Vicente Pérez Zulueta.

The ruling rules out that the expressions involve a minor crime of threats, “because no harm is announced to the addressee.” And although he declares proven that López “prevented the official from leaving his office” at first, he does not appreciate a crime of mistreatment of work, “because there was no physical assault.” The mayor was convicted last year for a minor offense of mistreatment of work in an attempted degree, having launched a kick in 2016 at the then general director of Educational Quality and Professional Training of the Autonomous Community, Fernando Mateo. That sentence, which settled the events that occurred in the middle of a controversy over the transfer of a replica of the Peral submarine by the Community to expose it on Paseo Alfonso XIII, is firm. This week’s sentence can be appealed before the Provincial Court.

The Court of Instruction 3 declares it proven that on June 26, 2020 López appeared in the office of a legal person of the Department of Infrastructures, together with the councilors of MC Jesús Giménez and María José Soler and with an advisor from this municipal group . They did so for the purpose of viewing a file for which MC had authorized its viewing. These were documents on the investigation opened by the City Council to the Lhicarsa company (formed by FCC and by the City Council itself) on alleged irregularities in the management of the street cleaning and garbage collection contract.

“When it was reported that the file could not be seen because he was awaiting some reports,” López went to Zulueta and began “to raise his voice, uttering the expression ‘I’m not leaving here without the file, I have to see the file, no you leave here until you show the file, ‘”says the sentence. And it adds that all of this occurred “with shouts from Mr. López Martínez, Mr. Zulueta trying to leave the office, which was prevented by Mr. López Martínez at first, and Mr. Zulueta later left the office.”

“Reprehensible” attitude



The head of the Court states that “a tense situation was generated in the City Council, such action being reprehensible to the defendant, representative of a political group in the City of Cartagena.” And take into consideration that Zulueta’s statement coincides with that made by another official, who was a witness to the events. According to that municipal worker, López “reiterated on several occasions that he did not leave there until he saw the file and that the man. Zulueta did not leave there until he was shown the file, expressions that the accused yelled out. The witness added that “at first, Mr. Zulueta tried to leave his office, which Mr. López Martínez prevented, although the complainant later managed to leave.”

According to the judge, “although Giménez Gallo” and MC’s adviser “stated that they did not see aggression, shoving or shaking, the facts that are being prosecuted are coercion, which is manifested by the expressions made and the way in which they were uttered ».