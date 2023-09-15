The 12 police officers involved in the case, 11 of whom have been convicted. José Martínez (EFE)

A local judge has found 11 police officers guilty of the Camargo massacre, the murder of 19 people, most of them migrants, in Tamaulipas, in January 2021. This is one of the worst massacres of migrants in recent years, which to those of San Fernando, also in Tamaulipas, a little over a decade ago. The difference is that in the case of Camargo, the direct perpetrators of the massacre were police officers, who also lied to the authorities, pointing out that they had already found the bodies. The judge condemns them for murder, abuse of authority and crimes in the performance of administrative functions. The sentences can reach 69 years in prison.

The judge, Patricio Lugo Jaramillo, has assumed a good part of the thesis of the State Attorney General’s Office, which accused the agents of shooting down migrants, finishing off the wounded and setting them on fire. The Prosecutor’s Office has relied mainly on the testimony of another police officer, Ismael Vázquez, who participated in the operation that ended the lives of the migrants. Vázquez changed his testimony in 2021, to point out that it was not true that the bodies had been found, but that it was his companions who killed them and burned their bodies. The judge has convicted Vázquez of abuse of authority and crime in the performance of duties. The prosecution dropped the murder charge against him in exchange for his testimony.

Likewise, the judge condemns one of the 11 police officers, agent Mayra Elizabeth Vázquez Santillana, of falsifying reports given to an authority, in addition to the rest of the crimes. Chief of the state police in the area at the time, Santillana wrote the report of what happened, presented to the Prosecutor’s Office, with facts that the judge now indicates as false. Lugo Jaramillo has indicated that on Tuesday he will detail the sentences imposed on each of the convicted persons and the reparation of the damage owed to the families of the victims.

From Guatemala, fathers, mothers, sisters and other relatives have followed the hearing for much of the day. The expectation was enormous, even more so after so many months. Of the 19 dead, 16 were from towns in the southern mountains of the Central American country, most of them from villages in the municipality of Comitancillo. In an interview a few months ago, some family members pointed out their concerns, reflected on the future meaning of the sentence or, more importantly, whether the police officers’ motives would emerge. The latter has not happened. With the sentences in hand, the families will have to deal with the refusal of the agents. Except for Vázquez, everyone continues to deny the facts.

“The migrants left out of necessity,” said Yesenia Valdez, lawyer for the families of the victims, part of the legal team of the Foundation for Justice, at the hearing. “They never thought that they would find death, torture, execution in Mexican territory, much less that police officers would do it. If it is difficult for a Mexican to obtain justice, it is much more difficult for a migrant. We want you to know how relevant the sentence you issue is for families. “It is the first group of families to see the perpetrators convicted of a migrant massacre,” she added.

“In addition, it is the first time that we have managed to have the victims present at a trial. Hopefully this sentence leaves the message that no one can violate the human rights of any person, but certainly not of vulnerable people, such as migrants,” he noted. “It was a brutal event. Instead of giving them water as they asked, they shot them down. And not being enough, they set them on fire. And this has to be said, because we cannot continue allowing the country to slip out of our hands and remain in the hands of crime. It is not just the police, it is a system that must be changed,” she concluded.

The trial has lasted more than three and a half months, during which time dozens of pieces of evidence have been uncovered. In addition to the testimony of the repentant police officer, the Prosecutor’s Office has brought to the stand a neighbor of the scene of the events, who denied the version of Santillana and his colleagues, namely, that they arrived at the scene of the events, with the migrants already dead and burning, because someone told them that they had heard shootings there. The neighbor said he actually saw several state police patrol cars chasing the migrants’ vans. He also heard gunshots.

The testimonies of the two of them, supported by the analysis of the GPS of one of the patrol cars, videos from security cameras, as well as telephone expert reports, have formed a solid case in the eyes of the judge, who has spent more than seven and a half hours reading his failure. This is a historic decision in Mexico, which has seen dozens of cases of disappearance, murder and torture of migrants in the last 15 years, mainly from the northern triangle of Central America, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The final part of the hearing has been somewhat confusing, since the judge has taken at face value an error by the prosecutor, who in reading her final arguments this week, asked that the 12 police officers be convicted of homicide, among them the repentant Vázquez, and not just 11. This Thursday, the judge convicted the 12 of murder, which has led to a discussion between the prosecutor and Vázquez’s lawyer, on the one hand, and the defense lawyers of the others. 11 police officers, on the other. The former have asked the judge for clarification, to take into account the original accusation, which eliminated the accusation of murder against Vázquez, and to ignore the final arguments, in which the prosecutor had made the error.

The defenders, quickly, have accepted the judge’s ruling and have called on the opposing parties, if they did not like the sentence, to appeal it. In the end, common sense has prevailed, and the judge has clarified that, in fact, there are only 11 convicted of murder, in addition to the rest of the crimes. From the prison in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas, two of the 11, Héctor Alfaro and Horacio Rocha Nambo, have interrupted the judge, demanding that he accept the sentence against the 12 for murder. Nambo, whom Vázquez accused of organizing the massacre and setting fire to the migrants, has even criticized the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office went to the prison to offer pacts to all of them. “They came and told us to hire our bosses,” he said.

Nambo was the operational chief in the area of ​​the Special Operations Group (GOPES) of the Tamaulipas police at the time. It was he who, according to Vázquez, began the hunt for the migrants, who shot at them, among other police officers, who ordered their lifeless bodies to be doused with gasoline and who, finally, according to Vázquez, threw a burning paper at them. The bodies of the 19, some barely of age, arrived in the hands of the experts practically consumed by the fire.

There remain many open questions that the trial has not clarified. The conviction of the 12 police officers, 11 of them for murder, the most serious accusation, alludes to the holes in the process. The repentant police officer Vázquez pointed out that at least 24 police officers participated in the attack against the migrants. Only half have reached the dock. What about the other 12? Likewise, one of the two vans that appeared burned at the crime scene, in which the migrants were supposedly moving, had been seized weeks before in Nuevo León. The National Immigration Institute was supposed to have her in custody and, however, the migrant guides or smugglers arrived with her at the border.

