Commissioner Enrique García Castaño, ‘El Gordo’, in one of his appearances at the National Court to testify as a defendant. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

The judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón has provisionally archived the kitchen case for the commissioner of the National Police Enrique García Castaño, Fat, for whom the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested 12 years and six months in prison for his participation in illegal espionage against former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas. The magistrate makes this decision at the request of the agent’s defense, after verifying the judicial forensics that the stroke that García Castaño suffered on May 2 of last year has caused him a “cognitive affectation” that has stripped him of “the precise mental faculties to become aware of their procedural situation and of a hypothetical future performance in the oral trial”. The decision is supported by the Prosecutor’s Office. Predictably, this resolution will be transferred to the other five pieces of the Villarejo case in which the police high command is charged.

In the order, dated May 11 and known this Friday, the magistrate details that the latest forensic report, from last February, has verified that García Castaño suffers from memory disturbances, speech difficulties and “neurosensory deficits”, as well as a clear inability to move and do any type of task with their hands. “All the deficits that he presents make him a non-autonomous person, dependent to carry out the activities of daily living,” the medical report stated. This document already warned that, “despite the rehabilitation (speech therapist, physiotherapy, occupational therapy) and taking into account the time elapsed since he suffered the stroke [accidente cerebrovascular]the evolution of your disease will not experience great positive advances.

In view of the forensic opinion, García Castellón has concluded that by submitting the commissioner to an oral trial at this time “it would not be possible to affirm that the process was fair against him, since his right to defense would be significantly diminished.” The magistrate stressed that it is evident that the stroke “has caused sequelae that have lasted over time” and that “the forensic doctor’s forecast is that said ailment will not experience relevant improvements. This prognosis is determinant of the estimation of the request made, since we find ourselves with a subject who suffers from a series of ailments that are not going to experience improvement ”, he adds. For this reason, he asks the defense of the high command to present new medical reports next June in order to decide whether to issue the final file. Predictably, this decision will be transferred to the rest of the cases in which the policeman is charged.

The judicial panorama of García Castaño before suffering the stroke was bleak. Defendant, in addition to the kitchen casein other five pieces of the summary of the Villarejo case, in which the allegedly illegal activities of also commissioner José Manuel Villarejo are being investigated, he was being tried for two of them when he had a stroke. Days after suffering it, the court suspended the hearing against him considering that his state of health had seriously deteriorated. In this piece, the Prosecutor’s Office requested 82 years and 10 months in prison for El Gordo, considering that he helped Villarejo with what was dubbed Proyecto Iron —the commission of a law firm to spy on a rival law firm— and Proyecto Land —the war relative of the Cereceda, promoters of the luxury urbanization La Finca, in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid).

For Anticorruption, García Castaño is a key piece of the investigation, considering that from his position as head of the Central Operational Support Unit (UCAO) of the National Police, a group specialized in covert operations and monitoring, he provided Villarejo with confidential information — such as tax data or call traffic—in exchange for a gratuity and “knowing that it would be sold for private purposes.” García Castaño always denied that he charged anything and that he helped Villarejo for these purposes.

However, the commissioner did admit his participation in spying on Bárcenas with the alleged objective of seizing from the former PP treasurer documents that he allegedly treasured about the party’s finances that were compromising for its leaders. When these investigations were kept secret, García Castaño began to collaborate with justice and paved the investigation to reach the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior that Jorge Fernández Díaz headed at the time.

El Gordo, who has testified eight times during the investigation of this case, revealed that the former Secretary of State for Security and number two The minister, Francisco Martínez, kept mobile messages about Kitchen that incriminated Fernández Díaz and provided information about the diversion of funds reserved to pay for the expenses of the parapolice operation. The Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged this “late collaboration” in its indictment that it presented in February, by asking him for three less years in prison than other police commanders with identical involvement in the case.

García Castaño also collaborated with the parliamentary investigation commission on the patriotic police, before which he appeared on two occasions. Before the deputies, the commissioner assured that, “of course”, Fernández Díaz was aware of the espionage of Bárcenas. He also expressed his conviction that both the then President of the Government, Mariano Rajoy, and the former general secretary of the PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, were informed of Operation Kitchen. García Castaño appears on the list of 20 appearing parties that the new commission of investigation approved only the sewers of the State last Wednesday, although the deputies are aware that his health will make it impossible for him to attend.