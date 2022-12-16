Agents of the Civil Guard at the US embassy in Madrid, on the 1st, when one of the envelopes with pyrotechnic material was received. FERNANDO VILLAR FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

The National Court has summoned as witnesses on December 22 the security managers of the organizations that, last November, received a wave of letters prepared with a pyrotechnic device to burn when opened, one of which caused minor injuries to a hand to an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, as confirmed by legal sources. Among the people cited by José Luis Calama, head of the Central Investigating Court number 4, are technicians from the ministries of the Presidency and Defense, from the diplomatic legations in Spain of the Ukraine and the United States and from the Satellite Center of the air base of Torrejón de Ardoz, in Madrid, where envelopes were intercepted containing homemade devices that activated a small charge of gunpowder with a fishing line designed to ignite, that is, to cause a sudden flame, and to which metal pieces ―tiny balls― had been incorporated as shrapnel.

Calama has urged the investigators in this case to report and detail what materials the artifacts in the packages were made of, according to the aforementioned legal sources. The Ministry of the Interior has already pointed out that the referral of the incendiary letters “could be related to the director of the Instalaza arms company. Now, the Court is advancing in the investigations with the call of the witnesses, and has also asked the Police to investigate technological issues that affect the case. The list of those summoned next week includes the injured worker at the Ukrainian legation, but the magistrate has decided that the statement of the person in charge of Instalaza, based in Zaragoza, be held separately.

The pyrotechnic letters have already been subjected to analysis of all kinds, thanks to which it has been possible to determine that they were sent from national territory. At first, the agents indicated the province of Valladolid, where a Post Office logistics center is located and where they point out what happened.

The first package was received by ordinary mail on November 24 at the Presidency offices of the Palacio de La Moncloa. It was addressed to Pedro Sánchez and was detected when it was passed through the X-ray machine. The second was that of the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​the only one that caused injuries to a person. The last one was controlled on the first day of December in the security filter of the United States Embassy in Madrid.

The Ukrainian authorities have requested information on the progress of the investigation from the Spanish Police to open their own investigations regarding the envelope with pyrotechnic material received at their embassy, ​​considering that a terrorist attack has taken place in their territory (this consideration is held by the legations diplomatic). A request that the agents have already transferred to the National Court

This investigation is different from the one related to the receipt of envelopes with lamb’s eyes in dozens of Ukrainian embassies and consulates throughout Europe, including those in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga.