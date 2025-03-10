

03/10/2025



Updated at 7:14 p.m.





The judge who investigates Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, and his advisor in Moncloa for alleged influence peddling has cited as a witness the Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, on April 16.

With the citation, advanced by El Confidencial and confirmed by legal sources to ABC, the instructor would seek to know who left the decision to hire Cristina Álvarez, the director of programs of the General Secretariat of Presidency, investigated in the case in which the judge tries to discern if the woman of Pedro Sánchez managed to direct a chair and two master’s (IE) for being married to the President of the Government.

Therefore and for the way in which he registered the software to develop a practices program of one of the two Master of the UCM, he investigates it for alleged crimes of influence peddling, corruption in business, improper appropriation and professional intrusion.

Álvarez, whom the judge cited first as a witness and subsequently investigated, was hired shortly after Sánchez arrived in La Moncloa as a trusted person of Begoña Gómez, to deal with his agenda and his security. She, who had worked in the private company INMARK with Sánchez’s wife, was hired as level 26 with the position of director of programs of the General Secretariat of Presidency of the Government.









