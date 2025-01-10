The judge investigating Nacho Cano for alleged crimes against foreign workers has changed the status of two of the witnesses she had summoned for this Thursday and who are now formally investigated and will have to return to court with legal assistance.

These are David Hatchwell, executive producer of Malinche and administrator of the Hotel Las Descalzas SL company, where the Mexican scholarship recipients who went to Spain for the musical stayed, and Javier Alfonso Muñoz, administrator of the Jana Producciones school, which supported that The young people were in training practices.

As reported to ABC by legal sources, the change has occurred in both cases, before the statements began and at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which despite having urged that both appear as witnesses, has proposed to the instructor to change their condition to understand that they could have participated in an alleged simulation that the Mexicans were in training practices.

The movement, which has caught the accusations and defenses by surprise, occurred after an intern from the musical recounted her experience as a witness in court and explained, on the one hand, that they entered Spain as tourists but then processed the student visa, so “everything was legal”; and, on the other hand, that in March they will premiere Malinche in Mexico, where they will now work with an employment contract.









For the private accusation carried out by the lawyer of the complainant Lesly Ochoa, the witness has come to confirm that what happened in Spain were not simple practices but rehearsals, which according to the regulations that regulate the working conditions of artists, would constitute an activity labor. Meanwhile, the defense, which has already announced its intention to appeal this decision, assures that it is a maneuver to delay the case.