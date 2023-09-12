The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge has summoned the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), Luis Rubiales, to declare as a defendant on Friday, September 15, for the kiss stolen from the Spanish national team player Jenni Hermoso at the end of the Women’s World Cup final held on August 20 in Sydney.

The head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 1 summons Rubiales starting at 12:00 p.m., who must attend the court headquarters in person.

The judge accepted for processing this Monday the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against Rubiales for a crime of sexual assault and another of coercion against Jenni Hermoso, as a result of the non-consensual kiss and his subsequent pressure on the world champion. In the order, the magistrate agreed to a series of procedures, among which is the request to RTVE for the video or videos “that they have in their files, that capture the moment from all angles in which the defendant kisses the complainant.” , as well as “the minutes immediately before and after” the episode experienced during the women’s World Cup medal ceremony.

The magistrate also requested the video of the celebration in the locker room that El País has posted on the internet, the video “of the moments of the kiss and any others related to these events” published by the sports newspaper As, and the controversial video recorded in the bus of the Spanish team after La Vanguardia won the world title. A recording, this last one, in which Jenni Hermoso and her teammates do not seem to give importance to the fact and joke about Rubiales’ attitude towards the Madrid player.

Between one and four years in prison



Rubiales is exposed to a sentence of between one and four years in prison, although the minimum prison sentence can be replaced by a fine, for his embarrassing behavior, which also cost him the position as president of the FEF and the position he held. as vice president of UEFA. The man from Motril, initially suspended by FIFA for a period of 90 days and cornered by the Government and social condemnation, ended up resigning on Sunday, after three weeks that dynamited Spanish football.

Last Friday, the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court filed a complaint against Rubiales “for the alleged commission of a crime of sexual assault and a crime of coercion,” the latter punishable by a sentence of between six months and three years in prison. The Prosecutor’s Office considers that Rubiales committed both crimes punishable by prison in the Penal Code, the first of them and more serious, for kissing the soccer player on the mouth, while “he grabbed Jenni Hermoso’s head with both hands without the consent of this.

Regarding the crime of coercion, the complaint states that Jenni Hermoso, as well as her closest environment (family and friends), “suffered constant and repeated pressure from Mr. Rubiales and his professional environment.” The Public Ministry highlights, in this sense, that Rubiales’ objective was for Jenni Hermoso to “publicly justify and approve the act committed against her will”, thereby suffering “a situation of harassment, against the development of her life in peace, calmly and freely.