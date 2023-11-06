Coup de effect of the National Court in the final phase of the negotiation of the amnesty law. The judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón formally accuses the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and the general secretary of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, Marta Rovira, in the case against Tsunami Democràtic and he does so in a case that, now officially, is for “terrorism”. He ‘invites’ Puigdemont to appear at the court on Génova Street before promoting her request to the European Parliament, while he already cites Rovira as being directly investigated.

The formal accusation against both occurs on the eve of the two becoming beneficiaries of the amnesty that the PSOE is preparing to obtain the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. This Monday’s order will also mean that this future amnesty law will affect at least 24 accused of terrorism: Puigdemont, Rovira and the other ten ringleaders of the process who were also charged today for Tsunami, and the other twelve accused in the summary against the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), whose prosecution by García-Castellón was confirmed last week by the National Court.

The magistrate’s decision comes just four days after the Civil Guard, in its final report on the platform that was the protagonist of the most serious incidents during the autumn of 2019, placed Rovira, who had fled to Switzerland for years, at the head of this organization as coordinator and facilitator, along with eight other people. However, in that report the Civil Guard did not give any prominent role to Puigdemont.

However, the judge, in his order, states that Puigdemont was informed at all times of the creation and objectives of Tsunami through his trusted man and advisor, Josep Lluis Alay. García Castellón maintains that the former president was aware of all the movements of the newly created platform, including its birth in meetings that took place in Geneva between August 29 and 31, 2019. Alay – maintains the judge – He kept Puigdemont informed of the Tsunami “coordination group” at all times. García Castellón cites the leader of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, as a witness to explain that he knew about that meeting in Switzerland, to which there is no evidence that he attended, at least in person.

The instructor highlights that “Puigdemont’s leadership role in Tsunami” can also be “inferred from the conversations held with leaders of the platform with whom he “discusses the attitude that the Catalan political leaders are having in relation to the publication of the judgment of the processes.

An exchange of messages with one of the accused also this Monday, Josep Campmajó Caparrós, is for the judge important to implicate the former president in the violent platform. Campmajó writes to him: «Yesterday I was on the front line again. Both in BCN and in GRN. My people well distributed. “Either you (Puigdemont) and Tsunami take control or we will have to start managing the price of casualties.” Puigdemont responds: “We are trying to get the Government to step up.” To which Campmajó points out; «President… The deputies are screwed. People walk over them. The Government is scared…,” this one responding; “TRUE. And that’s not good”.

Given Puigdemont’s privileged status as a European parliamentarian, García-Castellón offers the fled former president the possibility of “appearing voluntarily” before requesting the request from Brussels.

Thus, while waiting for Puigdemont to ‘accept’ the invitation to testify voluntarily and with a lawyer in the National Court, the resolution agrees to cite as investigated Marta Rovira, Josep Lluís Alay, Oriol Soler Castanys, Xavier Vendrell Segura, Marta Molina Álvarez , Josep Campmajó Caparrós, Jesús Rodríguez Sellés, Jaume Cabani Massip, Oleguer Serra Boixaderas and Nicola Flavio Giulio.