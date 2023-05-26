The procedures initiated after the racist insults received by Vinicius on Sunday in Mestalla have continued to advance this Friday on both fronts, the judicial one and that of the sports authorities. The Appeals Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has lowered the initial penalty of 45,000 euros and five closing matches for the Kempes stands. The punishment is finally 27,000 euros and three closing matches, after partly estimating Valencia’s allegations, which argued that it had taken preventive measures, although they were not enough to prevent the attack on the footballer.

At the level of ordinary justice, the head of the investigating court number 10 of Valencia has notified today the resolution by which she has initiated preliminary proceedings to investigate the insults to the Brazilian from Real Madrid for the possible commission of a hate crime in the match against Valencia. The magistrate has cited as investigated the three spectators arrested on Tuesday by the National Police. Before declaring her, the three investigated must appear in court.

The judge has already accumulated to these previous proceedings the complaint presented by LaLiga for the same facts, which already appears as a person in the case as a private prosecution. In addition, he has already notified the courts of Madrid so that they enable the necessary technical means to take a statement by videoconference from Vinicius, as the injured party, something that the Brazilian already did in the case opened in a court in Mallorca for another episode of insults. racists happened on February 5 in Mallorca-Real Madrid in Son Moix.

On the other hand, in response to the investigative procedures requested by the League in its complaint, the order reflects that the recorded images of the incidents have already been collected and examined by the National Police and are included in the report. However, the magistrate has decided to send a letter to Valencia in order to urge it to keep this audiovisual material, from the 72nd minute of the game, in case at any time during the investigation it had to be required.

In addition, the court will summon the Valencian club to identify some security guards who were working on the day of the game to be able to summon them to testify as witnesses.

Shortly after, it began to be sensed that Vinicius would not be in Madrid’s first outing after the Valencia tsunami. The Brazilian did not appear this morning in the training section open to the press, and Carlo Ancelotti later confirmed that the Brazilian would not travel to Seville for tomorrow’s game, Saturday, at the Sánchez Pizjuán (7:00 p.m., Dazn): “He does not travel because he does not can play, just this. Because if he had a chance, he would travel and try to play. The knee continues to bother him, it is not because he is away from home or at home. He can’t play period. And hopefully he can play the last game ”. Neither will Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mariano be in the match, all three with physical problems.

The meeting on Saturday in Seville was presented as the first commitment in which to check if the events at Mestalla and the subsequent general unrest had led to any change in the behavior of rival fans towards the Brazilian. Almost a week later, Vinicius remains at the center of all the conversations, something that José Luis Mendilibar, the Sevilla coach, has tried to deactivate at a press conference, when they have asked him if he thinks his fans could send a message against racism : “Here we are against everything bad that can happen. This is now being a fashion. Spot”.

Despite everything, as happened in the courts of Valencia, in Madrid, the matter has not stopped rolling. The Brazilian ambassador to Spain, Orlando Leite, visited the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, in the morning, and both agreed to “strongly condemn any racist manifestation and they promise to continue fighting against this scourge that affects sport and compromises the image of Spain, a welcoming country”. Later, Leite met with the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, with whom he agreed “that racism has no place in soccer.”

