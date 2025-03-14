The judge calls again to declare Pedro Sánchez’s brother and quotes as investigated to the ex -mane of Moncloa

The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz has called again to declare as investigated to the brother of Pedro Sánchez, David Sánchez Pérez Castejón, on April 25 at 9:30 am, within the framework of the investigation that continues for his hiring in the Diputación de Badajoz.

In addition, he has also called to declare as an investigated the ex -mane of Moncloa Luis María Carrero, current head of the Coordination Section of Centers and Programs of Cross -border activities of the Delegation of Culture of the Diputación de Badajoz, and the Deputy of Culture of the Diputación de Badajoz, Ricardo Cabezas.

Pedro Sánchez’s brother resigned in February at the Diputación de Badajoz

The director of the Diputación de Badajoz, Manuel Candalija, all of them on April 25, has also been called to declare an act dictated by Beatriz Biedma this Thursday, March 13, March 13, to which Europa Press has had access.