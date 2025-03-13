

03/13/2025



Updated at 15: 50h.





New chapter in the `Azagra ‘case. David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, brother of the President of the Government, will have to declare as investigated again. The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Badajoz, Judge Beatriz Biedma, quote him as investigated for finish … to clarify how and in what situation his place was created in the Diputación from Badajoz. You will have to give a statement on April 25 at 09.30.

As a great novelty, this time, Luis María Carrero, current head of the Coordination of Centers and Activity Programs will have to declare. The former Moncloa advisor was the sender of The commented emails in which he called “little brother” to David Sánchez.

He is also summoned to declare the deputy of Culture of the Diputación de Badajoz, Ricardo Cabezas, who, in turn, has been the general secretary of the Socialist Party of Badajoz for years, since he still has, despite losing the last municipal elections.

Among those mentioned is also Manuel Candalija, another official of the provincial entity. All as stated in an act issued by Judge Biedma this Thursday, April 13.











