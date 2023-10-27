A judge from Martorell (Barcelona) agreed this Friday to allow the transfer to the United States of the body of John McAfee, founder of the antivirus that bears his name, after the Barcelona Court confirmed that he committed suicide in 2021 in the Brians 2 prison. in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires (Barcelona).

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), the head of the investigative court number 5 of Martorell has today notified the widow that she allows the transfer of the body of McAfee, who committed suicide in prison in June 2021 to the 75 years old after learning that he was going to be extradited to the United States for tax fraud.

The judge initially closed the case on McAfee’s death considering that the procedures she had ordered indicated that there were no indications of the participation of third parties and that he had committed suicide. However, the widow appealed to the Barcelona Court, which forced the judge to postpone authorizing the removal of the body from the premises of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Catalonia, in Barcelona, ​​until the appeal was successful.

Finally, the ninth section of the Barcelona Court confirmed last August the filing of the case regarding McAfee’s death – in a resolution that could no longer be appealed -, concluding that it was a suicide and that “there are no indications” that Aim for “nothing different.”

Given this situation, the Prosecutor’s Office has been in favor of the investigating judge authorizing the body to be made available so that it can be transferred to the United States, so the judge has already authorized it and has notified the widow that she can dispose of MacAfee’s remains.

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 at El Prat Airport, in Barcelona, ​​when he was preparing to take a flight to Istanbul and has been in preventive detention since then. During the extradition hearing, the businessman, whose tax debt in the United States amounted to more than four million dollars, claimed to have paid “millions of dollars in taxes” and said he was the victim of political persecution for having reported corruption in the agency. tax.

On June 23, 2021, he was found dead in his cell, the same day that the National Court announced its decision to extradite him to the United States for alleged tax evasion.

For the Barcelona Court, all the reports presented – such as the forensic result of the autopsy, the police report, photographs of the body or the recordings from the penitentiary itself on the day of the events that confirm that he had no contact with another inmate – coincide in that “there are no indications of anything other than a suicidal death.”

