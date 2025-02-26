The judge who investigates the State Attorney General in the Supreme Court, Ángel Hurtado, has issued a car that dismisses the resources presented … for an alleged crime of revelation of secrets. Both accused argued that the magistrate had omitted a series of contraindications that would give an “alternative and reasonable explanation” to their imputation, including that the email that leaked with reserved data from Alberto González Amador, boyfriend of the president of the president of the Community of Madrid was sent to a generic account of the Prosecutor’s Office of Economic Crimes and that was available to “an undetermined number of people.”

For Hurtado, this is “indifferent”, to the extent that, although it had happened, the determining thing to direct the procedure against them is that there are sufficient indicative elements to attribute the filtration, at 23:51 hours on the 13th of March 2024 in the SER, of the information contained in that mail of February 2, 2024, which collects such “intimate and private” personal data. He points out that they are diverting the “focus of attention.” «The hypothesis of going to the mere abstract possibility, that an undetermined number of people, that no relationship keeps with the facts, could be authors of the illegal filtration that is investigated, when the acted allowed to specify the involvement in it of those investigated, so that, from the moment that it can be presumed, for incompatibility and exclusion, this indefinite hypothesis proposed by the Defense, ”says the car.

The instructor indicates that the indications point to the interest of the interest of the Attorney General to take the mail of February 2, 2024 (in which the defense of Ayuso’s boyfriend recognized two fiscal crimes), and that, five minutes later, immediately to “close the circle”, “its content appears filtered In a means of communication, which, I insist, is where you have to emphasize, so that, as it was considered that there were enough indications to presume that interest and the immediate leak, once the information I was looking for, it was estimated that it was estimated that it could be, at the indication level of the moment in which the cause is, who filtered it, as it was also taken into account your participation in the elaboration of the note Informative of the 14th, which has always admitted. ”

In another resolution, the judge files the case regarding the third accused prosecutor of the Technical Secretariat of the State Attorney General, Diego Villafañe Díez, considering that there are no enough reasons to maintain its imputation. Hurtado makes his decision in view of Villafañe’s own statement as investigated in relation to other investigation proceedings, such as the declaration of several witnesses and UCO reports on the calls and messages of the other investigated.

