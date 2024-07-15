Magistrate Francisco José Goyena, investigating judge at the High Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), has decided to send to the Supreme Court the case opened against the Public Prosecutor’s Office for revealing secrets following the complaint filed by Alberto González Amador, boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. In his resolution, dated this Monday, the magistrate calls for an investigation into the role of Álvaro García Ortiz, Attorney General of the State, in the publication of a press release that denied a hoax spread by the PP leader’s team after learning of the case for tax fraud opened against her partner – with which the Popular Party tried to discredit the public prosecutor and sell the thesis that it was all a political persecution against the head of the Madrid Executive.

Ayuso’s boyfriend argues that the statement included confidential information, such as the terms under which his lawyer had proposed a settlement agreement to free him from prison. But, for its part, the Prosecutor’s Office maintains that no secret information was revealed, since everything had already been published by the press following a leak from González Amador’s entourage. In turn, the public prosecutor’s office stresses that it thus fulfilled its “obligation” to offer truthful information to the public in the face of the Madrid government’s attempts to discredit the institution. “No facts were discovered,” says prosecutor Francisco Javier Montero, who has taken on the case opened in the TSJM against the institution headed by García Ortiz, who came out in public to assume full responsibility for the issuance of the press release. “What is previously known is no longer secret,” insists the public prosecutor, relying on the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

However, the investigating judge of the TSJM maintains that the “dissemination of said information does not correspond to the alleged purpose indicated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office”: “Because, apart from exceeding in its content what appears disclosed in the press, it involves the disclosure of data and information that cannot be revealed to third parties, as it would harm a third party and even a collective interest, if we look at the right of defense. […] [Sobre] the alleged justification given for the dissemination of the note, [esta] It could have had another format and content, which would not have violated the duty of confidentiality that had to be maintained.”

The origin of this story is on the night of March 13, hours after it became known that the Prosecutor’s Office had filed a complaint against Ayuso’s partner for defrauding the Treasury of 350,951 euros. That day, after the Madrid president presented herself to journalists as the victim of a plot, her team began to spread the hoax that the public ministry had offered a pact to González Amador by email. A distorted information that, finally, The world published at night —including part of the content of a e-mail signed by prosecutor Julián Salto, who was handling the case.

The reality was very different. It had been Ayuso’s own boyfriend who, more than a month earlier, had taken the initiative to try to reach that agreement through another email sent by his lawyer, Carlos Neira, to the public prosecutor’s office. This was revealed by several media outlets, including EL PAÍS and SER, between midnight on March 13 and early in the morning of the 14th, publishing that email originally from the president’s partner.

But the main advisor of the leader of the PP, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, took advantage of the confusion generated by the distorted information of The world. And, shortly after its publication, she launched a message on social media with the theory that this alleged offer from the Prosecutor’s Office, which was later supposedly withdrawn, was part of a kind of blackmail for political purposes. A multitude of media then asked the public prosecutor for explanations, which issued a statement on the 14th to clarify what had happened. This note, attributed to the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid, debunked the lies that the president’s team was spreading and made it clear that the initiative to try to reach an agreement had come from González Amador.

However, in his resolution of this Monday, Judge Goyena sees indications of a crime when analyzing the issuance of this communiqué and states: “It is noted, by its mere reading and in principle, that the informative note of the Provincial Prosecutor of Madrid contains an exhaustive, thorough and detailed narration, description and sequence of the facts.” Along these lines, the instructor ignores the leak of the hoax originating from the PP; and points to the Attorney General of the State as the body that ordered the publication of the note that denied it: “The preparation and dissemination of the aforementioned note exceeded the scope of decision of the Provincial Prosecutor of Madrid. It had the explicit consent and indications, even the urgency, of the Attorney General of the State.”

For this reason, the TSJM judge believes that the investigations must now be “compared” with “the version of these events that the State Attorney General could give, to which it is clear that he is not unrelated.” The case is thus in the hands of the Supreme Court, which has the power to charge Álvaro García Ortiz.

“He exposed the hoax”

In contrast to the judge’s thesis, the prosecutor Francisco Javier Montero has already stated in a written document the position of the public prosecutor’s office, which rules out any irregularity: “The doubts about the correct conduct of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which were suggested, in addition to through different means, by the president of the Community herself and her chief of staff, advised to convey to public opinion the reality of what happened, offering objective data that would dispel any shadow of doubt regarding the actions carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

In a statement issued on Monday after the TSJM decision was announced, García Ortiz stressed the same: “The note was issued to put an end to a hoax and protect a colleague and extraordinary prosecutor, and to comply with the obligation of the Prosecutor’s Office to offer truthful information to the public.” The public prosecutor says that no secret information was revealed —since everything was already known through the press— and that the response was proportional: “The duty to inform the public of its own actions is a legal mandate that the Prosecutor’s Office has fulfilled in the past and will continue to do so in the future. The dissemination of the content of complaints, accusations, indictments or reports relevant to the public is, has been and will continue to be part of the regular work of its press offices and spokespersons.”

Ayuso’s boyfriend filed a complaint against Julián Salto, the prosecutor who was handling his complaint for tax fraud, and against the chief prosecutor of the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, María Pilar Rodríguez, for this press release. Both were charged. But this Monday, at the same time as the case was requested to be referred to the Supreme Court, Judge Goyena has dismissed the case against Salto due to his actions lacking “criminal relevance” – his role “in relation to the preparation of the note by the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office was merely instrumental” -. The magistrate does maintain Rodríguez under suspicion, about whom he says that “she did not tell the whole truth, either by omission or by indicating that she did not remember it”, during her statement before the TSJM judge.