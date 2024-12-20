The judge of the National Court José Luis Calama has sent to the Supreme Court the complaint filed by the businessman Álvaro Romillo, alias ‘Cryptospain’, against the MEP Luis ‘Alvise’ Pérez for a crime of illegal financing of political parties for having allegedly received 100,000 euros for their party ‘The Party is Over’.

The instructor has written a reasoned exposition, collected by Europa Pressin which he explains that he is sending the case regarding Alvise to the Supreme Court because is the competent court to investigate him given his status as a member of the MEP.

In his order, the judge assures that there are “solid indications” of criminal responsibility towards the member of the European Parliament and, therefore, the Supreme Court must be competent to continue the investigation due to the capacity it has.

The magistrate includes in his brief the evidence against the businessman who paid the 100,000 euros, Alvaro Romillo, so that the High Court also investigates him jointly with Alvise, appreciating an “intimate connection” in the commission dynamic between the two, since they are behaviors that constitute, he says, “the heads and tails of the same coin.”

In the case of Romillo, the magistrate considers that it could be a “active donation activity or illegal contributions“, which punishes anyone who delivers donations or contributions destined for a party or federation, coalition or group of voters by themselves or through an intermediary.

Calama has adopted this decision after accepting the complaint for processing last October. When he opened a separate piece, the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 4 indicated that “the facts exposed could constitute a crime of illegal financing of political parties.”

At that time, the instructor offered the MEP to testify voluntarily last November, but in the end the leader did not attend.