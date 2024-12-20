The judge asks the Supreme Court to investigate Alvise for electoral crimes and illegal financing after receiving 100,000 euros from a businessman

The judge of the National Court investigating the cryptocurrency businessman who reported having delivered 100,000 euros in cash to Alvise Pérez for fraud has asked the Supreme Court to open a case against the MEP from Se Acabó La Fiesta (SALF).

Judge José Luis Calama has agreed to send a reasoned statement to the high court in which he attributes electoral crimes and illegal party financing to the ultra agitator for having received that amount in cash from a businessman to finance his campaign to the European Parliament, as elDiario.es revealed. In his order, Calama considers that there are “solid indications” of criminal responsibility against Alvise and, therefore, the Supreme Court should be competent to continue the investigation due to his capacity.

The magistrate also requests that the Supreme Court investigate the businessman who paid the 100,000 euros, Alvaro Romillo, upon appreciating an “intimate connection” between the acts committed by both, which he considers “the heads and tails of the same coin.” In the case of Romillo, the magistrate maintains that it could be an “active activity of donation or illegal contributions”, which punishes those who make donations or contributions to parties themselves or through an intermediary.

Regarding Alvise, the magistrate affirms that the investigation has shown that he requested Romillo’s collaboration to create a virtual wallet to receive anonymous donations that would remain outside of all public control. Some donations that, in his opinion, were intended to finance his European campaign.

The judge maintains that both the opening of that virtual wallet and the delivery of 100,000 euros had the “intention” that Alvise could subsequently act in different forums advertising both its Sentinel banking platform and the commercial Madeira Invest Club, which surprisingly closed the last September leaving thousands of investors trapped.

Calama maintains that, in this way, the businessman sought to obtain new clients to whom he had been charging 10% of the investment. “I would share this commission with Luis Pérez [Alvise] if it was effective and they reached an agreement in that regard,” the order states. In this sense, the magistrate refers as the “first act of collaboration” to the event that his financial club organized at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela last spring and in which Alvise participated.

In this event, the then aspiring MEP defended Romillo’s business platform and praised that it was outside of any financial control and allowed him to obtain a significant profitability without paying taxes on it. He also presented his electoral program based on supposed “financial freedom.” After that event, the businessman informed Romillo that they had raised 100 million euros in 53 minutes, according to the messages contributed to the cause.

The case against Alvise goes to the Supreme Court after elDiario.es uncovers that he collected 100,000 euros in cash from Álvaro Romillo, a businessman in the cryptocurrency sector, a few days before starting his campaign for the last European elections in which he obtained more than 800,000 votes and three seats in Brussels. The audios revealed by this newspaper show that, throughout their conversations, Alvise promised to promote legislation favorable to his sector if, as planned, it became the key to the government for PP and Vox in a general election.