02/27/2025



Updated at 4:09 p.m.





The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroj Cecopi from October 29 there was some recess.

The magistrate tries to resolve whether during the fateful afternoon the meeting convened in the integrated operational coordination center was arrested after the government claimed that during More than an hour ‘He went black’leaving out and without connection to the representatives of the Government Delegation, the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) and the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CJH).

According to the version offered by the central executive, the recess would have announced Around 5:50 p.m. and extended until after 19.05. It should be remembered that the sending of the mass alert under the ES-Alert system took place at 8:11 p.m. and, according to the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, he arrived at the operations center at 20.28.

«Between six and seven in the afternoon, the screen passed to black. We do not know what happened during that time, but the three people who represented the Government, Aemet and Chj could not participate in that debate that was sure to take place in person at the Cecopi headquarters to decide which was the best way to respond to the notices, ”said the third vice president and minister for the ecological transition and demographic challenge Teresa Ribera during his appearance in the Congress of the deputies.









In parallel, the magistrate has commissioned the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard to prepare a report that details the chronology of the events that occurred on October 29. As for the document that the Benemérita will issue, it points out that you will have to stick to the analysis of the overflow of rivers, ravines and reservoirs in relation to the deaths and injured registered, as recorded in the order notified this Thursday to the parties, which has been reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

The preparation of that document had been requested by the Prosecutor’s Office in a letter dated February 21, in which the police report were requested to be “broader” and include other extremes that have been denied by the instructor. Thus, the holder of the court understands that the investigation and agreed “an important number of proceedings” already advanced. Well ex officio at the request of the person, judicialized therefore, “the analysis of the avoidability of deaths and the possible commission of crimes (‘criminal illegal’) cannot move to a police report.”

Likewise, in this phase of instruction, which focuses on the measures “that would have avoided the deaths” (…), “the necessary taking of statements by the participants in police headquarters would collide with the judicial investigation itself.” “It must be remembered that in an attempt of such characteristics the declaration of witnesses would be necessary, and that various particular and popular accusations have requested the declaration of the complaints,” he says, so “The declaration of the eventual investigated cannot be made police».

Importance to “journalistic pieces”

In the resolution, the magistrate highlights the usefulness of the “journalistic pieces” and audiovisual recordings carried out by the media that they have contributed to the court after being required by it, and that “allow an idea of ​​how the situation evolved on October 29 throughout the province of Valencia.”

Among the investigation proceedings agreed by the judge in this order, the requirement to the Department of Interior and Emergencies to inform him, within three days, if during the meeting that was held at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) on October 29, 2024 “, there was some recess.”

Likewise, the instructor has asked the University of Valenciawhich agreed “rightly” to suspend the classes on the day of the Dana, that he informed him of what concrete organ that decision made, in which information was sustained and if “any technician” participated in it.