The head of the Court of Instruction 7 of Murcia took the first step on March 15 to formally charge at least three heads of service of the Ministry of the Environment for the abandonment of mining waste deposited in the Los Blancos hazardous waste dump, in Llano del Beal, after its transfer from the old site of the Balsa Jenny, in this same town of Cartagena.

The magistrate accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor and agreed to send an official letter to the Ministry so that, in five business days and under penalty of committing a crime of disobedience, it would report “in writing in detail on the people who between the month of December 2010 and until May 31, 2013» held different positions.

These are the positions of head of the Environmental Quality service, head of the Environmental Prevention and Technical Control Section and head of Environmental Inspection and Control at different stages.

The purpose is to be able to take a statement from them as being investigated for an alleged crime of environmental abuse. This would have consisted of the lack of control of the sealing made by the company that owns the pool, Portmán Golf, in view of the dispersion of waste and risks detected by Seprona and the Environment Chamber Prosecutor’s Office, a state body. The responsibility for the period 2005-2010 would have prescribed.