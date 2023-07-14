The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has closed the case for money laundering against Oleguer Pujol, the youngest son of the former Catalan president Jordi Pujol, concluding, nine years after his arrest in this case, that there is no basis “even to assess evidence of any offence.” In an order, to which EFE has had access, the head of the central investigative court number 5 of the National Court agrees to the file of the separate piece that opened Oleguer Pujol Ferrusola for alleged money laundering through operations in the company Dragó SL, because “the commission of any crime is not duly justified.”

According to the judge, who decreed the provisional file in a one-page order, despite the diligences carried out throughout the investigation, “there is not even a basis to appreciate evidence of any crime, and those that were supplied were mere suspicions, not fit to follow a criminal procedure”. under the Pujol case, The National Police arrested Oleguer Pujol, the youngest son of the former president of the Generalitat, in October 2014, and searched his house, to find out if he laundered money from abroad through various real estate operations carried out with money of unknown origin.

The National Police also searched that day the headquarters in Madrid of Dragó, the company that according to the investigators served to carry out many of the operations that they believed served to launder millions of euros. According to data provided by Oleguer Pujol himself, in 2013 Drago managed 2,730 million euros and 1,600 properties throughout Spain.

