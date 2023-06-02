Friday, June 2, 2023, 1:56 p.m.



The Barcelona judge instructing the ‘Negreira case’, which is investigating million-dollar payments from Barça to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), has decided to also charge the son of José María Enríquez Negreira, Javier Enríquez, in the case.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not include him in the list of those investigated in the initial complaint that opened the case. The Public Ministry filed a complaint, admitted for processing by the examining court 1 of Barcelona, ​​against Sandro Rosell, Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barcelona, ​​Enríquez Negreira and the former directors of the club Óscar Grau and Albert Soler, in addition to Negreira’s company, DASNIL 95 SL. The complaint was for a continuous crime of corruption between individuals in the sports field, unfair administration and documentary falsification.

The judge, at the request of LaLiga, has expanded the list of those investigated to Javier Enríquez, who was part of the business network devised by his father, José María Enríquez Negreira, to collect 7.2 million from Barça for 18 years, while he was number two of the referees. In the order that accuses Javier Negreira, the magistrate also expands the crimes attributed and adds an alleged money laundering. Negreira’s son, who separated from his father’s work, made reports for Barça. He has already been called to testify in the case. The judge considers that he is part of his father’s business network.

The case investigates “actions” to favor Barça “in the decision-making of the referees.” “The incidentally investigated facts refer to certain actions by people linked to Barça tending to favor the club in decision-making by the referees and in the results of the competition,” according to the court ruling.

The judge recalled in previous proceedings that the crime of corruption in sports is a crime of mere activity that is consummated with the mere offer or request and that therefore the result does not need to be produced for its consummation. Barça is waiting for its request to appear in the case as an affected party to be resolved. And he is also waiting for UEFA to decide whether to suspend him for a year from European competitions or wait for the legal case to end.