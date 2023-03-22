The judge who instructs the Azud casein which alleged ‘bites’ are being investigated in exchange for public works awards from the Valencia City Council, has admitted the appearance of the PP and VOX in the investigation, “despite the suspicions” about the true reasons that have led to both parties to want to be part of the case in which both leaders of the PP and the PSOE are implicated.

In an order dated this Tuesday, the judge maintains that both appearances “cannot be denied”, which suppose access to the summary, at least, in the part that is not secret. In any case, the judge has set two requirements: they will have to share the same lawyer and, if they do not do so jointly, they will act under the legal direction of the first party that appears in good standing after paying a deposit of 10,000 euros. that the judge has set for each formation.

In her writing, the instructor points out that none of the parties has tried to appear up to now “when we are immersed in the middle of the electoral period, from which the true reasons for said representations could be inferred.”

With regard to the PP’s request, he argues that the motives and reasons are specified “in a very brief way” in his letter and refers to information given by the EFE Agency in which he states that “the Popular Party appeared as a popular action before the court in charge of the Azud case, -which is investigating the alleged irregular financing of the PSPV-PSOE, because they want to “know the truth”. In addition, he adds some statements by the president of the Valencian PP, Carlos Mazón, in which he wants to “know the truth because we are talking about supposedly tens of millions of euros of bribes in favor of the accounts of the socialist party for decades.” “If that is the cause or reason for his appearance, says the judge, of course it has nothing to do with the investigation of the present case whose criminally relevant facts are established and they will have to be adhered to.”

“With these wickers it is unknown what their claim is, but it is worth noting that there is a circumstance that in principle arouses suspicion,” says the judge and speaks of “the close relationship of said political party with one of the main investigated in the present procedure, specifically with José María Corbin Navarrete, the main person investigated and the axis on which the entire case has revolved, to a greater extent, brother-in-law of the mayoress of Valencia at the time the events occurred.

Regarding the letter presented by Vox, “not even any motive or reason for it is stated.”

On the other hand, the judge has decided to accumulate in the main piece the facts that, until now, were investigated in separate piece number seven, which included a report from the Central Operating Unit (UCO) that indicates that three companies involved in the Azud plot they ran with various electoral positions in the campaigns of the Valencian socialists in 2007 and 2008. However, the judge continues without speaking of illegal financing of the PSPV and refers as a reason to the fact that in both pieces the company Acciona is being investigated as the winner of a section of the Júcar Vinalopó transfer (in piece seven) and for the award of the contract for the Management of the Cleaning and Conservation Service of the Municipal Sanitation System of the Valencia City Council, in the main case.