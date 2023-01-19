Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, the controversial mayor of Ourense, has been acquitted of the mistreatment crime for which he was tried for the push he gave in May 2022 to a trade unionist who yelled at him at a short distance with a megaphone. The number two Examining Court of the city does not doubt that there was a push against Lola Panero, a veteran trade unionist of CC OO, but stresses that the councilor only wanted to “separate the complainant” and prevent her from “using the megaphone a few centimeters of his face.” The judge understands that Jácome’s reaction was “somewhat disproportionate” and that the push was “abrupt”, but he rules that it was not a crime in any case, so he does not impose any punishment on the alderman.

The sentence, known today, takes for granted the account of the incident on May 3, 2022 at the gates of the Ourense City Hall, recorded on video from many angles and not questioned by any of the parties. That morning, Jácome, who governs the city with the backing of the PP, ran into Panero when he was going down the stairs of the municipal building and stood in front of the protesters, striking urban bus workers, whom he supposedly intended to harangue. It was when the unionist brought the megaphone to her and the mayor pushed her, visibly annoyed, and held her for several seconds.

The judge considers it proven that that day the mayor was also going to address the protesters with a megaphone, but appreciates that, before doing so, he had “a change of attitude” until he appeared “to be getting angry.” Then he turned to Panero, to whom he told “don’t touch me”, as stated in the sentence. This causes, according to the account of proven facts, that the unionist “drops her mask, takes the megaphone a few centimeters from the face” of the mayor and yells at him “the expression fala [habla]”. Immediately afterwards, Jácome pushes her “abruptly” and holds the woman “for several seconds”, until “several people get between them, then starting a small discussion” between the mayor and trade unionists.

The magistrate believes that “it seems clear” the mayor’s intention to prevent the unionist from “using the megaphone near her face again.” The mayor stressed in the judicial statement that he never wanted to mistreat or assault the complainant, but only wanted to remove the speaker from her face, fearing that her high volume could cause hearing damage. The sentence states: “The fact that after giving her a push he held her for several seconds [es una acción] with which it seems a clear intention to prevent the complainant from using the megaphone near her face again.”

This fact that a discussion began between the two after the incident, in which the mayor “seems to be reproaching the union member for something”, reaffirms the judge’s position. “Well it is true that his reaction [del alcalde] It may be somewhat disproportionate, but in no case does it reach sufficient intensity to be considered criminal,” the judge concludes before ordering the acquittal and declaring the costs ex officio. Against this judgment there is an appeal.

Last June, the case opened against Jácome was filed for the alleged diversion of almost 100,000 from his political group, Democracia Ourensana (DO) to the television channel he owns, Auria TV.