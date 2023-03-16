The Jubilee Year 2024 of the Vera Cruz de Caravaca has its own space from today until the end of next year at the Spanish Tourist Office in Rome, located in the central Plaza del España. This promotional action, promoted by the Government of the Region of Murcia, through its Institute of Tourism, in collaboration with Turespaña, was the prelude to the presentation of the Caravaqueño jubilee at the Spanish Embassy before the Holy See in front of fifty tour operators, religious tourism travel agents and specialized media. A delegation made up of regional and local authorities participated yesterday morning in the General Audience with Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Square, in Vatican City.

In the presentation of the Jubilee Year at the Spanish Embassy before the Holy See, in addition to the councilor and the mayor, the ambassador, Isabel Celaá; the Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes; the Councilor for Tourism of Caravaca, José Carlos Gómez; and the older brother of the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz, Luis Melgarejo, before more than 40 professionals specialized in religious tourism.

The Minister of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, stressed that “we have opened a window to bring the Jubilee Year of Caravaca closer to the center of Rome, the nerve center of tourism, and transfer to potential visitors all the cultural, heritage and experience offered by the Region of Murcia next year; creating a space themed with the image of the Jubilee Year, equipped with cutting-edge multimedia and interactive technological infrastructure”.

The mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García, stated that “these are two very important promotional impacts in the heart of the Italian capital to gain visibility and improve the international positioning of Caravaca and its Jubilee Year in a place where thousands pass every day of tourists”. “In this way – he added – we take over from the Xacobeo de Santiago de Compostela, which in the last two years has had this same presence in the Spanish Tourist Office in Rome”.

Lorca Planes expressed his satisfaction with these promotional actions and commented that «the more people find out about the Jubilee Year, it is a great gift for everyone; which forces us to prepare ourselves so that this time of grace is not only an opportunity to meet the Holy and True Cross of Caravaca, with the love of God nailed to the Cross, but also to be hosts, to know how to welcome and understand what the Pope wants to tell us in his messages of joy, joy and knowing how to reach out and give hope to everyone.

Melgarejo recalled the presence of the group of pilgrims in the audience and how the Holy Father had stopped when he saw the Cross of Caravaca on a Spanish flag and, from the presentations, highlighted the new impetus they represent for the Cross of Caravaca and its Jubilee Year and stressed that “Vera Cruz always welcomes all pilgrims who come to the basilica with open arms, and from the Brotherhood we are working to make that hug a life experience.”