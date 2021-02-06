Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The “Jubilee Laboratory” launched yesterday, the first stage of the “Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021”, in its third session that will be held before the main event on March 14th.

The laboratory aims to provide an interactive platform to optimize the benefits of young people’s ideas, motivate them to provide unprecedented solutions to future challenges, and enable them to transform them into opportunities that support efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE in the next fifty years. The activities of the “Jubilee Lab” will continue over a period of two days, during which more than 100 participants from Emirati students enrolled in various universities in the country and outside universities will work for 4 hours a day, within a virtual interactive environment to propose and test the best ideas, innovations and future solutions that contribute to the promotion of various Sectors and services in the UAE.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “The Jubilee Laboratory – one of the innovative activities within the (Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021) in its new look – is a translation of the wise leadership’s directives to involve youth in shaping a bright future for the UAE. It will provide an interactive platform that brings together an elite of emerging young national talents with a group of prominent experts within specific work teams to work together, according to a thoughtful method and approach that contributes to motivating future leaders to unleash their potential and give their imagination ideas and visions that support the process of development and prosperity over the next fifty years. .

He added: “On the first day of the (Jubilee Laboratory), which is supervised by a group of experts and specialists, they will explore the most important challenges facing our societies at the present time, and delve into studying and understanding them, while on the second day they will propose a set of alternatives and present the best ways and creative solutions. To overcome it, and then they will formulate a (map for the future), which will be discussed during the main event of the Council on March 14th.

During its third session, the “Mohamed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021” organized by the Education Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court presents an innovative model to enhance communication between the rational leadership of the UAE and its youth, through interactive field and virtual dialogues to motivate young people to exchange visions and ideas. And access to solutions that contribute to creating the future.

This model was designed according to a survey conducted with young people to explore their new visions about the UAE’s future agenda, as the study showed the need to benefit from the capabilities of youth and enhance their participation in shaping the future of the UAE.

The “Mohamed Zayed Council for Future Generations” program, in its current session, was designed to form a platform for dialogue with youth about the future, by focusing on 3 main axes, namely, how to motivate young people to adapt to the rapid changes taking place in the world by acquiring new skills and knowledge to increase their capabilities and enrich their experiences. And enhancing their readiness for the future, in addition to shedding light on the innovative and creative ideas of young people to find new opportunities in all fields, as well as focusing on the pivotal role of youth, which is important in continuing the march of excellence over the next fifty years.