Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The “Jubilee Laboratory” concluded the first stages of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021” in its third session with a brainstorming session attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, during which he listened to ideas and solutions that constitute the “Map of the Future” and it is scheduled Presenting it during the main event of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, which will be held virtually on March 14th.

The “Jubilee Lab” includes a virtual laboratory held for three days under the supervision of a group of experts and specialists, during which the 100 participants, who were distributed among several groups, discussed the most pressing issues of our time, which revolved around topics such as sustainability, the individual carbon footprint, and food waste. Rationalizing energy consumption, developing the education sector, and the technology industry, as well as innovative mechanisms to counter false and fabricated news. The “Jubilee Lab” aims to provide a dynamic and cooperative environment to motivate young people to unleash their potential in order to introduce and crystallize new creative ideas to map out a future path of development and development for the UAE in the next fifty years. His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi said: Supporting entrepreneurs and taking care of young and emerging national talents is a major priority for our rational leadership, which believes that the balance of our country’s future achievements is what we invest today to develop the capabilities and refine the skills of our youth to be the main and most important pillar in achieving our national goals and our strategic plans during The next fifty years. His Excellency added that the concept of working to develop the spirit of entrepreneurship among young people is a firm and rooted approach in the UAE, which today has many entrepreneurial success stories created by its youth, and the “Jubilee Lab” is an ideal platform and collaborative environment for inspiration, education, communication and motivation of young and emerging talents on Presenting a group of visions and innovations that constitute innovative solutions in multiple sectors that support the march of creating a bright future for our country. His Excellency said: We are proud today of these innovative proposals and ideas that establish sustainable entrepreneurial projects and other youth achievements in the future, and enhance our ability to continue the process of achievements and achieve the UAE’s centenary vision at the forefront of the world.

creative ideas

For his part, Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, said: The activities of the “Jubilee Laboratory” are in line with the directives of the wise leadership to involve youth and emerging national talents in drawing the features of the next fifty. Scientific and thoughtful stimulating innovation to ensure maximum utilization of young energies and emerging talents, and to employ them optimally to support the efforts of our national institutions to create a better tomorrow for the UAE by providing a virtual environment, educational tools, and a set of scenarios that simulate the future that work in an integrated manner to direct the energies of the participants and motivate them to present Their best creative ideas are a mainstay in developing the main sectors in the UAE. During the three days in which the virtual laboratory was held, the participants showed their eagerness to contribute to creating a bright future for the UAE through in-depth dialogues, and providing innovative perceptions about the future of a number of key sectors such as education, medicine, agriculture, and the role of advanced technology in reaching a bright future. , By offering 9 solutions that contribute to the development of these sectors and raise the level of services provided in them. The participants presented a proposal to develop the current education system to be more oriented, targeting individuals more, and working on an educational system that keeps pace with the times, and ensures enhancing youth readiness for the post-school stage.

Technology

On the technology front, the participants believed that the optimum utilization of the fourth industrial revolution technology cannot be achieved unless individuals and societies change their current behaviors, while the technology industry should expand in the world. The participants suggested the need for governments to work to overcome the obstacles facing young entrepreneurs by providing support and resources that enable them to transform these challenges into opportunities that contribute to the growth of their businesses. They also discussed several ideas and proposals to reduce food waste, which is estimated at about 15 in the UAE. One billion dirhams annually.

During its third session, the “Mohamed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021” organized by the Education Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court presents an innovative model to enhance communication between the rational leadership of the UAE and its youth, through interactive field and virtual dialogues to motivate young people to exchange visions and ideas. And access to solutions that contribute to creating the future.

This model was designed according to an exploratory study conducted with young people to explore their new visions about the UAE’s future agenda, as the study showed the need to take advantage of youth capabilities and enhance their participation in shaping the future of the UAE.

The “Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations” program, in its current session, was designed to form a platform for dialogue with youth about the future, by focusing on 3 main axes, namely, how to motivate young people to adapt to the rapid changes taking place in the world by acquiring new skills and knowledge to increase their capabilities and enrich Their experiences and enhancing their readiness for the future, in addition to shedding light on the innovative and creative ideas of young people to find new opportunities in all fields, as well as focusing on the pivotal role of youth, which is important in continuing the march of excellence over the next fifty years.