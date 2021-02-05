Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Jubilee Laboratory”, the first stage of the “Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021”, will launch today in its third session that will be held before the main event on March 14th. The laboratory aims to provide an interactive platform to make the best use of youth’s ideas and motivate them to provide unprecedented solutions to future challenges. And enabling them to transform them into opportunities that support efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE in the next 50 years.

The activities of the “Jubilee Lab” will continue over a period of two days, during which more than 100 participants from Emirati students enrolled in various universities in the country and universities abroad will work for 4 hours a day within a virtual interactive environment to propose and test the best ideas, innovations and future solutions that contribute to the promotion of various sectors. And services in the Emirates.

Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “The Jubilee Laboratory – one of the innovative activities within the“ Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021 ”in its new look – is a translation of the wise leadership’s directives to involve youth in shaping the features of a bright future for the UAE. Where it will provide an interactive platform that brings together a group of emerging young national talents with a group of prominent experts within specific work teams to work together, according to a method and a thoughtful approach that contributes to motivating future leaders to unleash their potential and give their imagination ideas and visions that support the process of development and prosperity over the next fifty years. .

Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi

He continued: “On the first day of the Jubilee Laboratory, which is supervised by a group of experts and specialists, the participants will explore the most important challenges facing our societies at the present time and delve into studying and understanding them, while on the second day they will propose a set of alternatives and provide the best ways and creative solutions to overcome them. And then they will formulate a “map for the future,” which will be discussed during the council’s main event on March 14th.

During its third session, the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021” organized by the Education Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court presents an innovative model to enhance communication between the rational leadership of the UAE and its youth. Through joint interactive, field and virtual dialogues to motivate young people to exchange visions and ideas. And access to solutions that contribute to creating the future.

This model was designed according to an exploratory study that was conducted with youth to explore their new visions about the UAE’s future agenda, as the study showed the need to benefit from the youth’s capabilities. And enhancing their participation in shaping the future of the UAE.

The “Mohamed Zayed Majlis for Future Generations” program, in its current session, has been designed as a platform for dialogue with youth about the future. By focusing on 3 main axes, namely, how to motivate young people to adapt to the rapid changes taking place in the world by acquiring new skills and knowledge to increase their capabilities, enrich their experiences and enhance their readiness for the future, in addition to highlighting the innovative and creative ideas of young people to find new opportunities in all fields, as well as Focus on the pivotal role of youth. What is important is to continue the march of excellence over the next fifty years.