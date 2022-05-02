The scheme was immediately hugely popular, but it proved short-lived. Next year, the tax authorities will limit the generous opportunity to donate money that has come to be called the ‘jubelton’. Of the amount allowed to support children with the purchase of a house, renovation or repayment of the mortgage, a quarter remains.

The jubelton came shortly after the financial crisis, in which many owner-occupied houses had fallen ‘under water’. As a boost to the housing market, parents were allowed to give their children up to 100,000 euros tax-free in 2013 and 2014.

After a short interruption, the temporary arrangement took its current form from 2017 onwards. Now people other than their own parents are allowed to make such a large tax-free donation to 18 to 40-year-olds. And the amount has now risen to 106,671 euros due to indexation.

In practice, the scheme has mainly helped young buyers to improve their competitive position in the housing market, according to financial planner Richard Bloedjes from Limmen, North Holland. “The housing market is so disrupted that it is no longer possible for ordinary people with a little savings to find a house. The jubelton is a very nice instrument to give children a push.”

But the scheme is in the process of being changed. After all, not every young person knows generous donors, while first-time buyers on the housing market saw house prices rise due to the arrival of a privileged group of people under the age of 40 with more purchasing power. That is why the maximum exempt donation amount will be reduced to 27,231 euros next year.

More donations

This will lead to a sharp increase in the number of donations this year, tax lawyer Pim Koopman expects. “It will no longer be as favorable as the arrangement is now. If people are thinking of donating money to their children, they will have to do so this year if they still want to make use of the generous exemption.”

The primary concern then is that that large donation is still arranged in 2022 – the money does not have to be used this year. For example, there is three years to buy or renovate a house or to repay the mortgage. The scheme also has the option of dividing the donation in three. This makes it an option this year, for example, to transfer around 35,000 euros and then a similar amount again in 2023 and 2024.

Many donors give considerably less than the maximum: the average ‘jubelton gift’ in recent years was 66,000 euros

Although the most favorable arrangement is disappearing, there are still possibilities to give tax-free. In this way it remains possible to give 27,231 euros once. Compared to the jubelton, that seems like a small beer, but in practice the difference is less great. Many donors are already giving considerably less than the maximum: the average ‘jubelton gift’ in recent years was 66,000 euros.

In addition, an annual exemption of EUR 5,677 will continue to exist for a gift from a parent to a child. In 2022, this amount will be 1,000 euros lower than last year – due to the corona crisis, the exemption was temporarily increased. If you use this scheme for a number of years in a row and combine it with the one-off exemption, you will still arrive at that 66,000 euros in seven years.

loan construction

With a loan construction it is also possible to transfer a large amount in one go and to help with the purchase of a home. From a tax point of view, this is also more favorable than the jubelton. The recipient will then receive mortgage interest deduction.

The interest may be 4 to 4.5 percent, says financial planner Bloedjes. That is a lot higher than what is currently common at a bank. As a result, the interest deduction for such a family loan is a lot higher. “The children pay the interest to their parents. They give back some of it. This also gives the parents some return on their savings.” The amount of interest deduction can then be equal to the amount that the children pay to the parents. For example, the loan costs the children nothing on balance.

This fiscally favorable construction has a disadvantage. Banks can reduce the maximum mortgage loan if a home buyer has other debts. Some banks also do this with a loan from the parents. This means that the children cannot go to every bank. That is why it is important not only to choose a bank that cooperates, but also to properly record the loan agreements between parents and children. It must be clear that the child indeed has no additional costs.

Bloedjes thinks that a loan construction is often a better option than a donation. This is especially true if there are more children. “I have saved people from simply donating 80,000 euros. The other children can also ask for a donation later on. If, on the other hand, you lend the money, all children have a claim upon the death of the parents.” Every child has an equal advantage.

Although the jubelton and the housing donation attract a lot of attention, more money is spent in ‘ordinary’ tax-free donations. Of the 4.1 billion euros that was donated with an exemption in 2019 – the most recent year for which Statistics Netherlands has figures – 78 percent fell under the usual donation scheme.

donation plan

Parents and children who have a lot of capital to transfer can draw up a so-called gift plan. The aim is to get that capital to the children at a favorable tax rate. Such a plan starts with looking at the assets – savings, investments, value of the house – and the life expectancy of the donor. Then it can be calculated what the donor needs at least per year to support himself.

Lawyer Koopman believes that a gift plan is already interesting for a parent with more than 120,000 euros in assets per child. Up to that amount, the parent-child rate in the inheritance tax is 10 percent, above that 20 percent. In short, the goal of the plan is to give as much as possible during your lifetime at a maximum of 10 percent, so that as little as possible of the assets in an inheritance falls into that 20 percent.”