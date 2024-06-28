Juarez City.- It will be on Sunday, October 20, when the 13th edition of the Juárez International Marathon will take place with start and finish at the facilities of the former racecourse, located at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero and Antonio J. Bermúdez avenues.

As in previous editions, runners will be able to participate in the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.0975 km) or the recreational relay race (three members per team).

“We are very happy, we are already starting our engines, we know that once we start with the presentation, the event is upon us. It is a very big event, very happy, the event is growing a lot, invite all those who have not registered to register so that they can get to know it,” said Natalia Flores, director of the Juárez International Marathon, this Thursday during the official presentation. of the event.

Flores recalled that they continue with the collection of medals, which began in 2015 with the letter J until completing the word JUAREZ in 2022 and last year it corresponded to the letter E accompanied by a smaller S and L that read ‘Es El’, and in 2024 the # sign is incorporated.

-Do you think that for this 13th edition the Marathon is already more mature?

“Exactly, every time I feel that the organizing committee is more committed, we are a great work team, I can say that everyone is super committed, the staff puts on the super cool shirt, they see us more and more in other states and each time “Not necessarily that we say that we are good, we hear better and better comments from people who come from other states, from other countries and say how well organized your marathon is,” Natalia Flores responded.

This year, the prize pool is around 2 million pesos, in addition to the raffle of an eco-friendly Nissan V-Drive 2024 vehicle.

The godfather of the 13th edition is AMAC Index Juárez, within the framework of its 50th anniversary.

Being a marathon with a cause, a percentage of the registrations will be allocated to the CASA Association, Center for Youth Advice and Promotion.

The route will be practically the same as last year, both in marathon and half marathon, with the start at the former racecourse from where the runners will take Antonio J. Bermúdez Avenue south to Tomás Fernández Boulevard, where they will turn around the Right until they reach Vicente Guerrero and they will make a U-turn to return along Tomás Fernández and then enter Campos Elíseos Avenue, once again to Tomás Fernández to return through Campos Elíseos, where they will cover the 10 km. Then they will return to Bermúdez heading south until they reach Manuel Gómez Morín Boulevard.

From there, the runners will head west until they reach Avenida Tecnológico. Half of the route will be on Avenida 16 de Septiembre, then they will continue through the city center until they take Avenida Heroico Colegio Militar to enter El Chamizal, where they will cover the 30 km.

The race will pass through De las Américas Avenue and Costa Rica Street, once again the Heroico Colegio Militar, then Rafael Pérez Serna and Cuatro Siglos Boulevard until reaching Antonio J. Bermúdez, where they will turn right to head to the goal.