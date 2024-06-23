Juarez City.- A total northern invasion was experienced this Saturday night with the grand presentation of the Invasores de Nuevo León and the Zenda Norteña in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad within the activities of the Juárez 2024 Fair.

La Zenda Norteña was in charge of opening this pair of concerts, which began around 11:00 at night.

The group originally from El Paso, Texas did not disappoint their audience and turned the esplanade of the Plaza de la Mexicanidad into a dance floor with songs like ‘La Burra Orejona’, ‘Tan Bonita’, ‘El Mandado’, ‘En Silencio ‘, ‘El Sinaloense’ and ‘El Pavido Navido’.

They even performed songs like ‘La Muralla Verde’, ‘Lamento Boliviano’ and ‘Hasta La Raíz’ in their own style; in addition to other covers such as ‘Se Va Muriendo Mi Alma’, ‘Y Te Vi Con Él’, ‘Por Las Calles de Chihuahua’ and ‘When You Remember Me’.

Even during the presentation of the border group there was a marriage proposal on stage, and the answer was “yes”, something that La Zenda Norteña and the public celebrated.

The highlight of the night arrived. Around 12:40, early Sunday morning, Los Invasores de Nuevo León came out on stage with ‘Aguanta Corazón’.

They later thanked the public for their attendance on this windy, but pleasant night in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad.

Afterwards, the group from Monterrey performed classic after northern classic, such as ‘Laurita Garza’, ‘Playa Sola’, ‘Para Ti, Mujer’, ‘Eslabón Por Eslabón’, ‘Mi Casa Nueva’ and ‘Que No Se Apague la Lumbre’.

Many of the attendees arrived at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad with hats and boots, very ‘ad hoc’ for this northern night, courtesy of the Juárez 2024 Fair.

The fourth and last week of this great border festival will begin on Wednesday, June 26 with the show of ‘Los Hermanos de Leche’, Adrián Marcelo and Iván Fematt ‘La Mole’.

On Thursday Molotov and El Gran Silencio arrive, on Friday it is Bronco’s turn, on Saturday it is Luis R. Conríquez and in the grand closing there will be Alex Lora and El Tri.