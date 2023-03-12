Due to the proximity of March 21, the date of the official call “birthday of the meritorious” Benito JuárezI now start a series of Sunday articles with the precise intention of refuting the disastrous and degrading official Masonic mythology with which they have worshiped the name of such an execrable traitor to the country.

As an example of this contempt for the truth of history, I cite here the specific case of the book Juárez, el republicano, written by Josefina Zoraida Vázquez and edited by the Ministry of Public Education and the College of Mexico, commissioned by the National Book Commission. Free Textbooks to be distributed to basic education teachers and students in the “Benito Juárez 2005-2006” school year. At the end of a dedication on the back cover of the book, it says: “Dear boy, dear girl:….” By reading Juárez, el republicano, you will know the life and example of the man who gave his life, his emotion, knowledge and work for this country of ours in which you live and in which you will be better every day”.

Thus, the Government is making Juárez a model for boys, girls, and teachers so that they try to imitate him, perversely hiding his status as an ambitious, incurably megalomaniac mental patient, traitor, murderer, fanatical, anti-Catholic Freemason who became a docile executor of the conquests of the United States and its dominance in Mexico, which installed him in the Presidency, becoming a permanent dictator for 15 years. Ignacio Ramírez said that Juárez was the one who introduced electoral fraud in Mexico.

Despite all this, our politicians who hold positions of authority praise him every March 21 with emotional speeches at official ceremonies and place flowers at the base of the multiple monuments that have been erected to him, in addition to putting his name on streets, squares, markets, ejidos, cities, towns, etc.

Several writers have revealed its infamy with detailed testimonies and documents that actually go unnoticed in part because the government does not allow school teachers to teach it. This is how the concept that history is a good teacher is perverted, because our “official” history is riddled with lies and deliberate omissions, for the sake of preserving and continuing the liberal revolutionary Masonic “lights” left us by the juarismo, with the powerful support of the United States, infallible support of our political system, which is not Mexican, although it may seem so.

We recommend you read: