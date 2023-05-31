Juana Dolores can sing in a performance at the Antic Theater I am a miner and put such anger into the interpretation that the song takes on a meaning that has nothing to do with the sugary versions, of padded folklore, of a miner who doesn’t curse his luck. Dolores prefers to choose the miner who “is not afraid of anything” and proclaim it loud. This enraged Juana Dolores, more than ever, made a unexpected intervention in the month324 by Xavier Grasset. If everything he said on TV3 had been said in the last performance he did, let’s say, in Temporada Alta -except wishing for the death of a politician, an unacceptable manifestation no matter where it is said-… we wouldn’t be talking about it. But he did it on TV3 where, precisely, one of the subjects of his radical admonishment, an unindulgent cavil, was the station and his professionals. What gives strength to Dolores’ speech, regardless of the degree of reason that she may or may not have, is having done it where she did.

The poetess defended that the Catalanness organized by the country’s ruling classes should be dismantled. A spectrum that houses, according to her, Junts, the social democracy… Some classes, by the way, which Dolores found funny when she published jewelry because they saw one charnega integrated, independent And now they don’t like him anymore. In the networks, naturally, there are those who are happy to have been able to listen to everything that Dolores said on TV3 and who despise her without palliatives.

Grasset, accustomed to peace and adulation in this literary corner of his show, had a questionnaire to kindly talk about Dolores’s latest book. (Catalan Requiem, and if one was born parading by a vermella catifa). The journalist himself has recognized it in the program ground floor: that storm was not expected. In fact, she tried to follow his questionnaire and make slight corrections to the most irreverent or harsh words, but the guest erased it from the map. She had, yes, the elegance of letting him say without cutting it, which would have been a major scandal, greater than the one that is now manufactured in the networks with the content of the interview.

Dolores had changed the day of the interview – which, I don’t know why, seemed suspicious to her – and now it was held on post-electoral Monday. And she arrived determined to speak as a militant, of a militancy that is not heard on TV3, and not as a writer-she was indifferent to the fact that a meteorite sank a bookstore with her books. Precisely because of her civil conduct, she said, she suffers ostracism. She denounced that journalists, and particularly TV3, “hide the correlation between vote and income” and criticized that “they don’t talk about issues as crucial as health in the campaign.” And she held the TV3 journalists and directors responsible, who should resign, for TV3 not doing the job it should do. It could be said that Dolores herself made some statements -Marxist?- Direct, simple, with a pyrotechnic spirit. But after listening to her for so long without complaint, so many simple speeches, forms, to camouflage reality… now they will take out all the reproaches that have not been made to others to punish the interviewee? Anyone who knows the writer will agree that the greatest evil that can be said about her intervention is that she did it to promote her book in a conspicuous way.

Dolores, in her latest book, writes that “we/ poets, leaders, lovers,/ are among the runes of a party in Palau/ with pride/ of/ all the homes of this world/ orfes d’amfitrions dignified of the seva patria/ covards/ defenders/ sense/ llenguatge/ because/ we have renounced the sense/of/ the/ identity/nosaltres, poets, leaders, lovers, we malversat/ espasa/ i / escut/”) (“we/ poets, leaders, lovers,/ we are among the rubble of a party in the palace/ with the wounded pride/ of/ all the men of this world/ orphans of hosts worthy of their homeland/ cowards/ defenders/ without/ language/ because/ we have renounced the sense/of/ identity/we, poets, leaders, lovers, have embezzled/ sword/ and / shield/.” Dolores draws poets and leaders who only use streamers and confetti.

And if she is angry, know that it is, as she writes in the book, because this nation that fascinates her is never pretty or fair enough. Is what happened on Monday on TV3 so terrible? It would be healthy if it happened more often.

