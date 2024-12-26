Many stories begin in the shade of a tree. From the first children’s games climbed on its branches with childhood friends to the kiss stolen from our first love of adolescence, this setting is the protagonist of a memory that we will keep for a lifetime. There are numerous signatures and drawings that remain engraved on their weathered trunks for life that attest to those adventures and that speak to us of a remote and close past that will not return, but is still present.

An example of this is known as Pine by Juan Molinerawhich was named last Friday, December 20, as the best tree in Spain for the year 2025. Located on a hill within the Abengibre stream (a usually dry riverbed popularly known as ‘la Cañada’), on the slopes of the municipality Albacete with the same name and about 700 meters walk from the town center, this specimen of Pinus Piinea or stone pine of a lifetime has been chosen with that recognition by the NGO ‘Forests without Borders’.

«In this contest, the beauty, size or age of the trees or forests is not important, but the history and relationship with the people and the territory. “We look for trees and forests that have become an integral part of the community in its broadest sense,” the NGO itself states. Values ​​that the Juan Molinera Pine represents, which with its almost 20 meters high and some 400 years of life has achieved this recognition that further exalts the pride that the neighbors feel in it.

Previously named ‘Singular Tree’ by the Institute of Albecetense Studies of the Provincial Council of Albacetethis majestic tree has managed to place itself in first place with 6,013 votes compared to the 4,134 votes received by the second most voted tree, which was the great oak of Artziniega de Álava. Now this stone pine, about four centuries old, named Juan Molinera in honor of the owner of the farm where it is located, can boast of being the best tree of the year 2025 in Spain.









The candidacy was supported by the Abengibre Town Hall and the non-profit association for the promotion, conservation and defense of nature Cerroalto. A campaign that has achieved the best of success and from the council they have celebrated the news by thanking “all the Abengibreños and friends of our town who have voted and contributed to the Juan Molinera Pine being recognized as the Tree of the Year in Spain 2025».

The Abenjibre City Council has given special mention to our colleague from CMMedia and resident of the town, Tonet Gonzalezwhose initiative to present Juan Molinera’s Pino to this competition “was the starting point for this historic achievement. Without their vision and determination, we would not have achieved this significant news that makes all of our people proud.”

Due to its size and longevity, the Juan Molinera Pine is one of the largest specimens of its species. In fact, according to reports from the Abenjibre City Council, “its imposing trunk and its majestic crown make being in its shadow an overwhelming experience. To be able to surround the tree with a hug, it takes 3 people and its immense crown looks like a big circus tent. Being under it is an unforgettable experience that you cannot miss. With a little patience, under this pine you can collect a good handful of pine nuts, break them with a stone and savor the delicious flavor of a century-old pine under its shade.