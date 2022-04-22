A beautiful spring morning and I cycle, with a detour for pleasure, to the organic farm that sells chickens. The farmer, who has gradually changed his entire business from raising Friki broilers to an orchard where the chickens are foraging, is busy in the yard with potatoes in boxes. He puts them in the sun, he says, because it is good for seed potatoes to be out of the shed for a while and in the light, then the outlet tips will become a bit harder. Lovely morning by the way. He and his wife already went for a walk this morning, and he points out where they walked and how they enjoyed it! The tree wall is getting so beautiful and last year they planted balls that come up so nicely and he also saw hares tumble and um rattle – we laugh at that word.

He looks immensely joyful and happy. He works hard, he doesn’t travel anywhere, he is here, and there is an enormous amount to see here, in the wide Groningen countryside.

pietpiet

I’m a little jealous of him. On my way here I saw three lapwings (even lapwings are counted apiece these days) and I looked around angrily and wondered where on earth I should make a nest as a lapwing. Everything is clipped and mowed and scraped clean and once you’re away from the villages with their bushes, shrubs and gardens, it becomes eerily quiet. You no longer hear the oystercatchers with their Piet Piet who were ubiquitous just a few years ago. The only animal species that seem to care little about ‘our way of life’ are gulls, mice, buzzards, hares and roe deer. I see the latter often and a lot, which is amazing for such large animals in such open country. But they take a few leaps and disappear into thin air. Enchanting creatures.

It’s so easy to talk about eye for the near

Anyway, I was supposedly worrying about the world again, with my grumbling, but that farmer, who lived and looked around and enjoyed. And he also really does something, with his company with two nice little windmills. I only talk about ‘less’ and that ‘we’ should do something normal, but I would like to go to Paris, or go for a walk abroad, or new garden chairs. Oh how wonderfully calm I am and not very consumptive.

Photo: Anke Teunissen / Hollandse Hoogte / ANP



A butterfly

It’s so easy to talk about an eye for the near, and there are also times when it’s easy to have that eye, sometimes even too easy: trying to read a book outside is often not easy, because how the sun glistens on the grass, and a butterfly with very special black stripes flies by – I know far too little about butterflies! – and hey, are those two thrushes already pecking things in the grass?

But often enough I see that it is beautiful but I don’t care.

Kind of like Proust gives a wonderful description of sunlight on trees and then says he was bored watching it. Because something was missing. And of course he also knows what was missing: the internalized experience of those trees. Without it it is all empty and unsatisfactory. Now I’m getting a color when I write, do I want to summarize all those subtle page-long considerations of Proust in one careless sentence? New.

But when you read what he writes about the real experience, you know exactly what is so often missing and what it is really about, that which radiated from all sides of the chicken farmer’s eyes: the joyful realization that it is nice to be alive .